Asylum seekers evacuated from UK residential barge amid bacteria scare
The health scare comes as the government tries to implement a controversial strategy to deter asylum seekers from arriving in the country.
Asylum seekers were housed less than a week ago on Bibby Stockholm barge with over 200 bedrooms. / Photo: Reuters
August 11, 2023

Britain has removed asylum seekers from a residential barge less than a week after they moved in after Legionella bacteria was found in the water supply, the government said.

Britain had begun moving some migrants onto the large Bibby Stockholm barge on its southern coast at the beginning of the week as part of its controversial strategy to deter asylum seekers from arriving in the country.

The policy had divided opinion, with ministers saying they wanted to offer basic and not luxurious accommodation to help "save costs", while human rights campaigners said the offer was inhumane.

"Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm (barge) have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation," a spokesperson at the Home Office, or interior ministry, said.

"As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken."

'Very serious'

The large, grey three-story barge can house around 500 people in over 200 bedrooms, and more people had been expected to move in over the coming weeks.

The bacteria discovered in the water supply of the barge can cause Legionnaires' disease, a lung infection that the British health service describes as uncommon but "very serious".

The government said no individuals on board had presented with symptoms of the disease and that it was working closely with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and following its advice in line with public health processes.

SOURCE:Reuters
