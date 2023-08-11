The meteoric rise of 15-year-old Turkish International Master (IM) Ediz Gurel at the 2023 International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, while capturing the chess world's attention, could also signal a resurgence of competitive chess in Türkiye.

The chess prodigy was the youngest player to compete in the prestigious event. In an audacious debut, he defeated 22-year-old Serbian Grandmaster (GM) Velimir Ivic in 28 moves in the first round to showcase his remarkable potential.

Recognising the young player's impact on the chess scene in Türkiye, Emil Sutovsky, the CEO of the International Chess Federation FIDE, expressed his admiration for Ediz, saying, "I expect him to lead the development of chess in his country."

"This comment, made by one of the most prominent figures in chess, about our young star, fills us with pride. It's well-deserved, as Ediz works diligently, reaps the rewards of his efforts, and continues to make us proud," Gulkiz Tulay, president of the Turkish Chess Federation (TSF), told TRT World.

Türkiye's recent chess resurgence is characterised by some firsts in its chess history, such as participating in this year’s World Cup with four players for the first time, as well as its undefeated triumph at the World Schools Chess Championship last week and at the World Under-16 Chess Olympiad last year, without conceding any points in either.

As international chess authorities closely track the achievements of Turkish chess on a global scale, top-rated players from around the globe are engaging in leagues within the country.

Role model

Ediz's chess journey began at the age of 7 when he was introduced to the sport by his teacher. Since then, he has rapidly ascended through the ranks, achieving the Candidate Master (CM) title at the age of 11, after an impressive performance in the 2019 European Schools Championship.

His aspirations extend beyond individual achievements, as he says he expects to serve as a role model through his exemplary conduct during competitions. "I aim to become a respected player known for success and sportsmanship worldwide," the tyro tells TRT World, self-effacingly.

His determination and passion for chess are evident as he emphasises the game's mental aspects, including making meticulous calculations, exercising patience, mastering time control and finding the best moves.

"I enjoy thinking," Ediz says, mentioning that in his daily life, chess has contributed to almost all his classes, from mathematics to managing time in exams and controlling excitement. He says it has also broadened his horizons by taking him to countries he hadn't ever thought of visiting, and in making friends from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Sponsored revival

Although many individuals have played it since the 1930s in an organised way, Turkish chess experienced a surge in popularity following a strategic partnership between a prominent bank and the TSF in 2005.

This sponsorship played a pivotal role in drawing interest in chess nationwide. In 2010, another milestone was achieved when Emre Can became Türkiye's youngest Grandmaster at 20, further fueling the nation's passion for the game.

"Till today, we have established over 30,000 chess classrooms in collaboration with our main sponsor. We are now capable of opening chess classrooms in all public schools across Türkiye," says the head of the TSF.

Today, chess is the sport with the highest number of registered players in the history of Türkiye. According to the TSF, there are over 1.2 million licensed chess players in the country now.

"Our country is now recognised as a chess nation. There is a notable success reflected in the figures of Turkish chess. Having surpassed a million licensed athletes is above the global average," Tulay says.

Mind games

The response and interest to tournaments, championships and leagues organised in almost every city across Türkiye has been remarkable in recent years. Five national events were conducted in July this year alone, turning the month into a celebration of the sport.

As ongoing open tournaments welcome participants of all ages, often through collaborations with local administrations, youths from local to national levels are actively engaged, and new talents cultivated, expanding the love of chess in the country.

The head of the TSF emphasises that chess significantly boosts children's mental abilities, fosters awareness, supports academics, and cultivates qualities like patience and analytical thinking.

"Individuals who develop these qualities are key contributors to societal progress," she says.

For young players, Ediz recommends prioritising ample sleep and a nutritious diet, in addition to consistent practice, for achieving success. "To be successful, one must first love chess and then pay attention to these aspects," Ediz says, highlighting that success in chess is not solely about mastering the game but also about adopting a holistic approach to life.

As Ediz continues to shine on the global chess stage, inspiring young players in Türkiye and beyond, his journey showcases the immense potential within the nation's chess community. It signifies a promising future for the sport's development in Türkiye.