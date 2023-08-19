TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns US move to lift arms embargo on Southern Cyprus
Ankara urges Washington "to reconsider these policies that put the stability in the region at risk," says foreign ministry statement.
Türkiye condemns US move to lift arms embargo on Southern Cyprus
Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states. / Photo: AA Archive
August 19, 2023

Türkiye has condemned the United States' recent decision of lifting the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration from September 2024.

"Following the decision of the United States to lift the arms embargo against the Greek Cypriot Administration in September 2020 and the expansion of the scope of the said decision in 2022, we condemn that the US has now extended that decision’s duration for one year as of 1 October 2023," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Türkiye fully supports the justified reaction of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), it added.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind that together with the TRNC, we have repeatedly pointed out how the various destabilising steps recently taken by the US in the region at the expense of the Turkish Cypriot side undermine the neutral position on the Island of Cyprus which this country has maintained for many years, and constitute an obstacle to reaching a just, lasting and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue.

"We invite the US yet again to reconsider these policies that put the stability in the region at risk," the statement read.

Türkiye, as a guarantor state, will always continue to ensure the existence, security and peace of the Turkish Cypriots within the framework of its historical and legal responsibilities, it added.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island of Cyprus based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.

RelatedUN's stance on Pile-Yigitler road unacceptable – AK Party spokesperson
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us