The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the envoys of Denmark and the Netherlands over continued desecration of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

The ministry expressed its dissatisfaction on Monday with these continued "vile attacks" to the charge d'affaires of the Denmark Embassy and minister counsellor of the Netherlands in Ankara, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

"It was once again emphasised that Türkiye condemns and protests these actions in the strongest possible terms," they added.

The move came after the continuation of the burning of Quran in front of Türkiye’s embassies in Copenhagen and The Hague, as well as the embassies of some Muslim countries.

Anti-Islam figures and groups in Northern Europe in recent months have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.