Hun Manet elected as Cambodia's new prime minister
Hun Manet takes over for his father Hun Sen after 38-year-ruling, one of the world’s longest-serving leader.
Hun Manet, center, army chief, designate prime minister and son of Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Sen, attends an assembly session in the National Assembly's hall in Cambodia.   / Photo: AP
August 22, 2023

Hun Manet was elected on Tuesday as Cambodia's new prime minister, succeeding his father Hun Sen, Asia’s longest serving leader.

A total of 123 politicians voted in favor of the candidate of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, which won 120 seats in July elections, state-run agency reported.

Hun Sen served as prime minister for 38 years.

Cambodia’s parliament has 125 seats, of which 16 are occupied by women, while the eldest lawmaker is 89 years old and the youngest is 37.

After being elected prime minister, Manet, 45, delivered his first speech to lawmakers of the seventh parliament, known as the National Assembly.

The new Cabinet will include 10 deputy prime ministers and 40 other ministers.

