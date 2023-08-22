TÜRKİYE
Türkiye prevents entry of over 140,000 irregular migrants in 2023: Erdogan
“In order to facilitate voluntary, dignified, and safe return, the construction of permanent residences in northern Syria continues,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
“Approximately 1 million of our brothers and sisters will be able to return to their homeland with peace of mind,” Turkish President Erdogan says. / Photo: AA
August 22, 2023

Turkish security forces have prevented the entry of 143,000 irregular migrants into the country this year, as efforts to repatriate Syrian citizens continue, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have prevented 143,000 irregular migrants from entering our country,” Erdogan said on Tuesday during a graduation ceremony of the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy officers and noncommissioned officers.

Türkiye also deported some 25,000 migrants as it held a total of 61,000 irregular migrants in the last two and a half months.

“In order to facilitate voluntary, dignified, and safe return, the construction of permanent residences in northern Syria continues,” Erdogan said, speaking in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“With the completion of these houses built with the financial support of Qatar, approximately 1 million of our brothers and sisters will be able to return to their homeland with peace of mind,” he said.

Türkiye currently hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
