Muslims have participated in a protest organised by Islamic organisations in the Dutch city of The Hague amid ongoing anti-Islam incidents around Europe.

Protesters carried copies of the Quran on Saturday and gathered in Malieveld Square.

They had signs that read: "The Quran gives us light to guide us, fire cannot burn the Sun" and "I love the Quran" as demonstrators walked toward the Danish and Swedish embassies.

Protesters criticised governments that enable hostile acts against the Quran.

They shouted: "Stop burning our book and holy books," and "Shame on the Danish and Swedish governments!" Demonstrators also recited verses from the Quran.

Serdar Isik, a psychologist, read a statement in front of the Swedish Embassy and said attacks on the Quran in Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands hurt Muslims very much and tearing the Quran under police protection is a racist act.

Isik slammed The Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen, who allowed attacks on the Quran. "It hurts us that racists and fascists are allowed to attack the values of more than a million Muslims in the Netherlands so blatantly," said Isik.

He said demonstrators demand the Dutch government prepare a bill emphasising the protection of religious peace and ensure the peaceful coexistence of religious and non-religious groups and individuals.

Related After outrage in Muslim world, Denmark to enact law to stop Quran burnings

Attacks in Sweden, Denmark and Netherlands

Rasmus Paludan, a Danish far-right extremist Islamophobe and leader of the Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, continued provocations by burning the Quran in the Swedish cities of Malmo, Norkopin, Jonkoping and Stockholm during the Easter holidays in 2022.

Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on January 21 and in Copenhagen on January 27.

Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the Islamophobic organisation Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) movement in the Netherlands, tore the Quran in one-man demonstrations in The Hague on January 22, under police protection, and February 13 in the city of Utrecht.

Muslim groups gathered at the site where a demonstration in Rotterdam was planned and held a counter-demonstration because PEGIDA's demonstration was not banned despite the announcement that the group's members would burn the Quran.

Wagensveld, who was released the same day after being detained, wanted to carry out a similar action in The Hague the following day, but police detained Wagensveld on grounds that he did not comply with demonstration rules.

On August 18, Wagensveld tore the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in The Hague.

In Stockholm, Salwan Momika, an Iraqi-origin Islamophobic extremist, set the Quran on fire under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on June 28, which coincided with the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha.

Momika trampled the Quran and the Iraqi flag under police protection in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm on July 20, and in front of the Swedish Parliament on July 31 and July 14.

Another Islamophobic provocateur, Bahrami Marjan, who is of Iranian origin, burned the Quran on the Angbybadet beach of Stockholm on August 3 under the protection of police.

Momika carried out an attack on the Quran in front of the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm, again under the protection of the police.