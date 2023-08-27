WORLD
2 MIN READ
France announces ban on Muslim overgarment 'abaya' in schools
Opposition France Unbowed party denounces "policing of clothing" and says it is symptomatic of the government's "obsessive rejection of Muslims".
France announces ban on Muslim overgarment 'abaya' in schools
French Education and Youth Minister Gabriel Attal (C) meets with a class during the first day of school at the middle school Bourbon in Saint-Denis, on the island of la Reunion, on August 17, 2023. / Photo: AFP
August 27, 2023

France plans to ban the abaya, a long loose-fitting overgarment worn by some Muslim women, on school grounds, the country's education minister said.

Gabriel Attal told broadcaster TF1 on Sunday that the government intends to convey "clear rules" on the matter to school officials across the country.

Attal also said he wanted to speak with the school officials starting next week to help them enforce the ban on the robe-like dress that covers the entire body.

The decision is the latest in several limitations on Islamic clothing in France, where critics say the government has targeted Muslims with statements and policies in recent years including a claim by President Emmanuel Macron that the religion is "in crisis," raids on mosques and charitable foundations, and an "anti-separatism" law that slaps wide-ranging restrictions on the community.

'Obsessive rejection of Muslims'

Clementine Autain of the left-wing opposition France Unbowed party denounced what she described as the "policing of clothing".

Attal's announcement was "unconstitutional" and against the founding principles of France's secular values, she argued -- and symptomatic of the government's "obsessive rejection of Muslims".

Barely back from the summer break, she said, President Emmanuel Macron's administration was already trying to compete with Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally.

The CFCM, a national body encompassing many Muslim associations, has said items of clothing alone are not "a religious sign".

The announcement is the first major move by Attal, 34, since he was promoted this summer to handle the hugely contentious education portfolio.

RelatedFrance targets the hijab again while denying 'Islamophobia' exists
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us