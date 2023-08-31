WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scores killed in anti-UN protest in DRC's Goma
In eastern DRC, the death toll from a crackdown on an anti-UN protest rises to 48 as soldiers tried to quell a religious sect's planned demonstration amid ongoing violence in the conflict-afflicted region.
Scores killed in anti-UN protest in DRC's Goma
Local authorities in the eastern Congolese city of Goma banned the protest. / Photo: AP Archive
August 31, 2023

At least 48 people have been killed in a crackdown on an anti-UN protest in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local sources and official documentation seen by AFP.

On Thursday, the figure marks a sharp increase on an earlier reported death toll of 10 from the incident, which occurred on Wednesday in the city of Goma after soldiers attempted to stop a religious sect's planned anti-UN protest, in the latest violence in the conflict-torn region.

The Christian-animist group known as the "Natural Judaic and Messianic Faith towards the Nations" had urged followers to enter United Nations bases and demand the departure of peacekeepers.

Local authorities in the eastern Congolese city of Goma banned the protest.

RelatedWhat's behind the violence in the DRC?

One of costliest UN missions

Leaders of the sect told AFP on Tuesday that they had nonetheless identified the homes of UN officials in the city and were prepared to loot them.

Early on Wednesday, before the protest could take place, Congolese soldiers descended on a radio station and place of worship in Goma, killing six people, according to Moleka Maregane, who is in charge of security for the sect.

A policeman was also lynched in the violence, according to local officials.

Hospital workers said that 33 people were injured, with three later succumbing to their wounds.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's east has been ravaged by militia violence for three decades, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the region is one of the largest and costliest in the world, with an annual budget of about $1 billion.

RelatedProtesters in DR Congo demand UN peacekeepers departure
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us