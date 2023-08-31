WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ex-Proud Boys leaders get 17 and 15-year terms for US Capitol rampage
Judge sentences Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years for their roles in January 6, 2021 attack.
Ex-Proud Boys leaders get 17 and 15-year terms for US Capitol rampage
Two other Proud Boys — Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola — will face sentencing before Kelly on Friday, while the group's former chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on September 5. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 31, 2023

A federal judge has sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years, after a jury convicted them of seditious conspiracy for storming the US Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat.

The prison terms handed down on Thursday by US District Judge Timothy Kelly for Biggs and Rehl, the first Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy to be sentenced for their roles in the January 6, 2021, attack, were below US sentencing guidelines and far lower than the 33-year and 30-year terms sought by federal prosecutors.

Kelly said he was not "trying to minimise the violence" that occurred on January 6, but he noted that the event was still not on par with a mass casualty event and imposing a stricter sentence could create disparities.

Ahead of his sentencing, Biggs apologised for his actions as he faced Kelly, choking up as he spoke about his daughter whom he said was a sexual assault victim who needs him while he has been locked up.

"I was seduced by the crowd, and I just moved forward. My curiosity got the better of me," said Biggs. "I'm not a terrorist. I don't have hate in my heart."

Rehl, meanwhile, broke down crying as he read a statement, as his lawyer stood next to him with his hand on Rehl's back.

"I regret involving myself with any of it," he said. He added that he let politics consume his life and he "lost track of who and what matters."

He also apologised for letting his family down and asked if Kelly could send him to a federal prison close to his home.

Prosecutors calculated their sentencing recommendation for Rehl, in part, based on evidence he committed perjury when he took the stand in his own defence during the trial and lied about assaulting police with a chemical spray.

"You did spray that officer and you lied about it," Kelly told him, adding these were "bad facts."

RelatedProud Boys leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy in US Capitol attack

'Very serious crimes'

The January 6 attack at the Capitol was meant to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election, which Trump claims was the result of widespread fraud.

"These are very serious crimes," federal prosecutor Jason McCullough said on Thursday. “There is a reason why we will hold our collective breaths as we approach future elections. ... They pushed this to the edge of a constitutional crisis."

Trump has a wide lead in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in 2024.

Two other Proud Boys — Ethan Nordean and Dominic Pezzola — will face sentencing before Kelly on Friday, while the group's former chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on September 5.

Prosecutors are seeking a 33-year prison term for Tarrio and a 27-year term for Nordean, both of whom were also convicted of seditious conspiracy.

They are requesting a 20-year term for Pezzola, who was acquitted of seditious conspiracy, but convicted of other serious felonies.

RelatedProud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us