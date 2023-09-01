TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish goalkeeper joins Manchester United in historic signing
The 25-year-old Turkish goalie Altay Bayindir signs a monumental 4-year contract with Manchester United, becoming the club's first-ever Turkish player.
Turkish goalkeeper joins Manchester United in historic signing
Red Devils will pay Fenerbahce $5.4M transfer fee for Bayindir. Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
September 1, 2023

Altay Bayindir has joined Manchester United on a contract running until June 2027, with the option of a further year, subject to international clearance.

"It is a huge honor to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," Bayindir said in a statement on Friday. "I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions."

Manchester United football director John Murtough heaped raises on Bayindir, saying, "Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers."

Fenerbahce said in a statement that the Red Devils agreed to pay them a $5.4 million transfer fee for the Turkish goalkeeper, adding that "in case of a transfer to another club in the future, 20% of the sales profit will be paid to the Turkish club."

In addition, if the sale price exceeds $10.8 million, Fenerbahce will be entitled to a share of $1 million.

The 25-year-old made 176 career appearances. Last season, he was a key player for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup.

RelatedTürkiye advance to quarterfinals of the 2023 CEV EuroVolley
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us