Turkish, Israeli ministers rekindle energy dialogue
The ministers explored opportunities for bilateral and regional energy cooperation, with a focus on natural gas.
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 26, 2016. / Photo: TRT World
September 3, 2023

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers talked about “opportunities for bilateral and regional energy cooperation, including natural gas,” Bayraktar said on the social media platform X.

“I will visit Israel at Minister Katz’s invitation at the earliest possible time,” he added. Meanwhile, Katz described his phone call with Bayraktar as “productive,” elaborating that they discussed “the possibilities of renewing our energy collaboration.”

“As Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu plans his visit to meet President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, it’​​​​​​​s a promising time for regional cooperation. Stay tuned,” Katz said in a separate X post.

