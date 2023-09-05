Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking on clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG terror group in eastern Syria has said the tribes are reclaiming their lands in unity and solidarity.

"What is happening now is the move, the step, of the Arab tribes to claim their lands in unity and solidarity. That's why I think it's important."

"Arab tribes are the real owners of those places. The real owners of those places are not these terrorist organisations," Erdogan told reporters late Monday on the presidential plane while returning from his visit to Russia.

'Struggle of honour'

Erdogan reiterated that PKK and YPG are terrorist organisations.

"The attitude of the tribes against the PKK and YPG by coming together is a struggle of honour," he added, stressing the terrorist organisation is dangerous for the people of the region.

Operations launched by Arab tribes against the PKK/YPG in the eastern Syria province of Deir Ezzor that started last week expanded with the participation of other Arab tribes.

Since August 27, a total of 33 villages have been liberated from YPG/PKK occupation in the rural areas of the Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces and the Manbij district of Aleppo.

"Countries that support these organisations must see that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG does not recognise the right to live for the people of the region through its terrorist activities," Erdogan said.

Ankara is constantly informing the US and Russia about PKK/YPG's terrorist activities that threaten Türkiye, he added.

"There is no massacre or terrorist activity that this terrorist organisation would not do to control the oil in Deir Ezzor. We have made the necessary warnings to the addressee countries in this regard."

"It was seen that the ammunition and weapons aid provided by the US to this terrorist organisation did not serve the peace of the region. Every weapon given to the terrorist organisation serves to continue the bloodshed in the region and to disrupt the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria," Erdogan said.

Normalisation with Syria

Regarding the normalisation steps with the Syrian regime, the Turkish President said that Syria's Bashar al Assad is "watching the steps taken between Türkiye-Russia-Iran-Syria from a distance, without actively participating.”

“We hope that they will take their place at the table as the process continues,” he said.

Erdogan stated the normalisation with Syria is possible only if progress is made in areas such as the fight against terrorism, and the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of refugees.

"Our fundamental expectation from this normalisation process is concrete steps against terrorism. Our approach prioritises our security, and we will not change our stance until terrorist elements threatening our borders and citizens are eliminated. We are present in that region to clear it of terrorist organisations that threaten both the northern part of Syria and Türkiye's security," he said.