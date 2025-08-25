Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised Norway for its continued assistance, saying the country’s financial and military support is critical for both surviving the winter amid Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and strengthening Ukraine’s long-term defence.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, visiting Kiev, pledged a new aid package worth $8.5 billion and emphasised that a ceasefire should precede any peace talks.

At a joint press conference, Zelenskyy highlighted how Russia has been deliberately targeting Ukraine’s gas production sites and electricity facilities to hinder preparations for winter.

“Russia is trying to disrupt our preparations for winter by striking at our energy infrastructure. This applies not only to electricity generation and heat generation, but also to the production of our natural gas. Therefore, we extremely appreciate the assistance that Norway provides to Ukraine, specifically for the purchase of gas,” he said.

The Ukrainian president recalled that last winter, at least one million families were able to keep their homes heated thanks to cooperation with Norway.

He added that Oslo’s decision to continue financing gas purchases this year would again be crucial.

“The challenges remain significant, and we are very much looking forward to Norway’s next steps,” Zelenskyy said.

Store, for his part, reassured that his country would continue to support Ukraine, announcing that he will propose an $8.5 billion allocation to Norway's parliament in 2026.