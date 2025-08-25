Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on Sunday signalled progress on a possible security deal with Israel in a meeting with an Arab media delegation, local media reported.

In comments carried by Syria TV, al Sharaa said there are “advanced discussions on a possible security agreement between Damascus and Tel Aviv,” noting that “any understanding will be based on the 1974 truce line.”

He also reportedly said that while he doesn’t believe the time is right for a peace deal with Israel, he “will not hesitate to take” any agreement that benefits Syria and the region.

On Tuesday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani held talks with an Israeli delegation in Paris on de-escalation, noninterference in Syrian affairs and reaching understandings to support regional stability, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

It reported that the discussions also addressed “monitoring the ceasefire in Suwayda province in southern Syria and reactivating the 1974 agreement.”