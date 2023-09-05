TÜRKİYE
Pakistan's president lauds Türkiye's 'principled' stand on Kashmir dispute
President Arif Alvi also confers one of Pakistan’s highest military awards upon Turkish Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu.
President Arif Alvi of Pakistan has praised Türkiye's "principled" stance regarding the ongoing Kashmir dispute. / Photo: AA
September 5, 2023

Pakistan's President Arif Alvi has lauded Türkiye's "principled" stand on the lingering Kashmir dispute, urging the international community to take notice of "human rights violations" in the Himalayan valley.

His remarks came during a meeting on Tuesday with Turkish Navy Commander Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, who called on him at the President's Office in the capital Islamabad.

According to a statement from his office, Alvi noted that Ankara and Islamabad enjoy "excellent relations which are based on common religion, historical bonds, besides having a similar stance on various issues."

He emphasised the need to further improve bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including maritime and defence cooperation.

Tatlioglu, for his part, said that cooperation between the two countries would grow further in the future.

Highest award

Earlier on Tuesday, Alvi conferred one of Pakistan’s highest military awards upon Tatlioglu.

The president conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) or the Order of Excellence upon Tatlioglu at a ceremony at the President’s House in recognition of his "illustrious" services to promote bilateral relations between the navies of Türkiye and Pakistan.

Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) is the highest award that can be awarded to the heads of service chiefs, including top foreign military officers.

Tatlioglu is a naval admiral currently serving as Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces.

SOURCE:AA
