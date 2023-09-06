WORLD
2 MIN READ
China bans official use of foreign-branded devices, including iPhones: WSJ
Beijing finds cybersecurity concerns over the use of foreign-branded devices, cautions government officials against their use, a new report suggests.
China bans official use of foreign-branded devices, including iPhones: WSJ
Apple generates around 19 percent of its revenue from China, its second-largest market after the US. / Photo: AP Archive
September 6, 2023

China has ordered its government officials to abandon the use of foreign-branded devices, including the iPhone, for work over alleged cybersecurity concerns, a media report said.

“In recent weeks, officials were instructed (not to use the devices) by their superiors in workplace communication channels, as part of Beijing's ongoing efforts to reduce reliance on foreign tech, enhance cybersecurity, and restrict the flow of sensitive data across China's borders,” The Wall Street Journalreported on Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The report could not be independently verified, nor was there any official reaction from Chinese authorities or Apple, the maker of the iPhone.

Apple generates around 19 percent of its revenue from China, its second-largest market after the US.

Beijing's move comes as US officials, at the federal and state level, have also restricted the use of Chinese devices including those from Huawei as well as social media giant TikTok.

RelatedChina bans Micron's products, saying US chipmaker failed security review

Not the first time

This is not the first time that China has warned against the use of foreign technology. In May Beijing bannedMicron's products, saying the US chipmaker had failed a security review.

China's cybersecurity watchdog told "operators of critical information infrastructure" to stop purchasing its products.

Micron's products "have relatively serious potential network security issues, which pose a major security risk to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain and affect China's national security", the cybersecurity administration said in a statement.

RelatedChip wars: US curbs hobbled the Soviet Union. Can they work against China?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us