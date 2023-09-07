TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye is the strongest economic partner for UAE: Ambassador
Horizon for trade and investments increased with bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement coming into effect, says Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri.
Türkiye is the strongest economic partner for UAE: Ambassador
/ Photo: AA Archive
September 7, 2023

Türkiye is the United Arab Emirates' strongest economic partner, the Emirati ambassador to Ankara Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri has said.

“The recent visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Emirates had a very important impact on the relations of the two countries,” Al Dhaheri said, speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Thursday.

He stressed that Türkiye and the UAE have many promising opportunities to develop their economic and cultural partnerships.

"The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Türkiye and the UAE, which was signed last March and entered into force on September 1, is the most important step towards increasing trade and investments,” the ambassador said.

“We look forward to stronger cooperation at various levels," he added.

Al Dhaheri also explained that “economic relations with Türkiye have developed the most among all 10 largest UAE trading partners.”

RelatedTürkiye and UAE strengthen strategic cooperation with series of deals

Comprehensive partnership

Recalling the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries, the ambassador noted that “investments between the UAE and Türkiye are worth $50.7 billion.”

“The comprehensive partnership between the two countries is now more diversified and the horizon to achieve sustainable economic growth and prosperity goals for the two countries is broader,” Al Dhaheri said.

He added that “the development of relations between Türkiye and the UAE also strengthened the dialogue between Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.”

Ambassador Al Dhaheri also noted that his country will host the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) from November 30 to December 12.

Emphasising that the UAE looks forward to Türkiye’s participation in the conference, the ambassador stressed that the conference will provide a comprehensive and solution-oriented opportunity to accelerate global efforts to address climate change.

"Just climate action requires listening to young people and ensuring their contribution to decision-making processes,” he added.

RelatedTürkiye-UAE partnership agreement to boost job opportunities, economic ties
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us