WORLD
3 MIN READ
Venezuelan President Maduro seeks China's support to join BRICS group
Venezuela's Maduro visits China, aiming to bolster support for Venezuela's bid to join the BRICS group, leveraging its vast oil reserves.
Venezuelan President Maduro seeks China's support to join BRICS group
Maduro stated that he aims to obtain Venezuela's membership in BRICS with China's help / Photo: AFP
September 10, 2023

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking Beijing's support to join the recently expanded BRICS group of emerging economies as he makes a state visit to China.

The BRICS bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - agreed at their annual summit last month to admit six new full members.

In an interview with Chinese state news agency Xinhua on Saturday, Maduro said he aimed to secure "the entry of Venezuela into BRICS, with the support of China, with the support of all countries".

Beijing, Maduro said, could help to achieve the accession of "a country with the largest oil reserves in the world".

"The enlarged BRICS could be defined as the great engine for the acceleration of the birth of a new world, a world of cooperation where the global south has the leading voice," Maduro told Xinhua.

"The BRICS nations accelerate the de-dollarization of the world, the emergence of a new international financial system, of a new just economic order," he said.

Maduro arrived in China on Friday and is expected to stay until Thursday for his first state visit to the country since 2018.

Beijing is Venezuela's main creditor and has close ties with the diplomatically isolated, inflation-ravaged socialist nation.

The BRICS group will welcome new members Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates from January 1.

China views BRICS as a counterweight to multinational organisations it deems as dominated by the United States and other Western rivals.

Maduro's visit comes as Xi skips a meeting of the G20 major economies in India.

RelatedWhy is BRICS gaining momentum and attention like never before?
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us