We will not backtrack on 'the world is bigger than five' stance – Erdogan
The Turkish President reaffirms Türkiye's dedication to global fairness and underscores its role as a "stabilising force" at every diplomatic table.
"In the (G-20) summit declaration, we value the references to our Black Sea initiative, condemnation of attacks on sacred books, recognition of Zero Waste projects, and a clear stance against terrorism for our country, region, and the world," President Erdogan stated. / Photo: AA
September 11, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held bilateral meetings with several leaders who emphasised Türkiye's contributions to global peace during the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit in India's New Delhi.

"Every situation we face reaffirms the validity of our assertion that 'The world is bigger than five,' even if it makes some uncomfortable," Erdogan told journalists Monday on his way back from New Delhi.

"We will not backtrack on this stance," he said.

He emphasised the significance of dialogue employing a win-win approach, underscoring Türkiye's people-centric diplomacy and its endeavours for global peace.

Expressing gratitude for recognising Türkiye's contributions by international organisations, Erdogan discussed his country's unwavering commitment to upholding the Black Sea grain deal.

He urged Western countries to fulfil their promises, including Russian President Putin's grain offer and acknowledged the significance of addressing fertiliser shipments.

"During both the extensive meetings on the sidelines of the summit and our bilateral meetings, we explained the efforts made by Türkiye to ensure the continuity of the grain deal, the facilitating steps taken, our agenda on this matter, and what we proposed to the parties," Erdogan said.

"We will continue to exert the same effort and dedication and sit at every table as a stabilising force to prevent the world from drifting into a new food, energy, or any other crisis, and to prevent further loss of life."

Erdogan also highlighted that this issue would be a prominent item on the agenda during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

West's unfulfilled promises

Turkish President Erdogan had extensive discussions with his Russian counterpart during his visit to Sochi last week. President Putin expressed dissatisfaction with the West not fulfilling their promises, particularly regarding sending 1 million tonnes of grain.

President Erdogan announced that in a subsequent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, plans were made to send 1 million tonnes of grain to impoverished African nations through a collaboration between Qatar, Türkiye, and Russia.

He also mentioned reconsidering this export and proposed increasing the amount to aid the least developed African countries, with Lavrov agreeing to review the proposal with President Putin.

Regarding energy relations, Erdogan mentioned ongoing efforts to deliver Russian gas to Europe through Türkiye and highlighted Türkiye's potential to become a global energy hub, particularly with establishing a physical natural gas hub.

He acknowledged a conflict between the West and Russia-Ukraine, with President Putin citing unfulfilled promises as a reason for disrupting the grain corridor.

RelatedPresident Erdogan holds multiple talks with world leaders at G20 Summit

'No corridor is complete without Türkiye'

Erdogan said that Türkiye closely monitors developments in all global corridors due to its geostrategic position, saying, "While countries expand trade routes and spheres of influence, we view these projects with the motto "roads are civilisation," hoping they contribute to civilisation, welfare, and peace."

"We believe no corridor is complete without Türkiye, a vital production and trade hub."

Discussing the Gulf countries' joint effort to establish a corridor from Iraq, Qatar, and UAE through Türkiye to Europe, Erdogan said he had given necessary instructions to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, who will engage in discussions with their counterparts to expedite this project.

"The UAE and Qatar are ready, and so are we," he added.

Welcoming African Union to G-20

Turkish President has applauded the African Union's permanent membership in the G-20, underscoring Türkiye's consistent emphasis on recognising Africa's voice in global and regional affairs. He also pledged to enhance Türkiye's ongoing cooperation with Africa within the G-20 framework.

"Türkiye aims to strengthen cooperation with Africa on the G-20 platform," Erdogan said.

Stating that Türkiye acknowledges the G20's effective leadership in tackling diverse challenges, he highlighted the group's determined and solution-oriented approach as a means to surmount prevailing economic hardships.

"The G-20 is like a synthesis of the East and the West," he added.

RelatedG20 Summit: Erdogan vows to confront anti-Islam barbaric acts
SOURCE:TRT World
