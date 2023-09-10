TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
G20 Summit: Erdogan vows to confront anti-Islam barbaric acts
Erdogan restates that the desecration of the Quran, conducted under police protection, constitutes a "blatant provocation and a reprehensible hate crime," firmly stating, "We will not be silenced or indifferent to such acts."
G20 Summit: Erdogan vows to confront anti-Islam barbaric acts
Erdogan makes remarks during the press conference after the end of the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, India. / Photo: AA
September 10, 2023

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has firmly vowed that Türkiye won't remain quiet on barbaric acts of Islamophobia and xenophobia.

"The burning of copies of Holy Quran is an undeniable hate crime and cannot be justified as an exercise of freedom of speech," said Erdogan during a press conference after the end of the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

He emphasised that it is incumbent upon nations allowing such actions to reevaluate and revise their existing laws promptly.

Talks about F16

On the other hand, the president said that he talked about F16 fighter jets during a brief conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit.

"We had a quick word with Biden. We also discussed the F16 issue," Erdogan said at a the press conference.

Ankara requested F16 fighter jets and modernisation kits in October 2021. The $6-billion deal would include the sale of 40 jets as well as modernization kits for 79 warplanes already in the Turkish Air Force’s inventory. The State Department has informally notified Congress of the potential sale.

However, key lawmakers at Capitol Hill have vowed to nix the deal over several demands, including making the purchase contingent on Ankara's approval of Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Ankara maintains that the jets would strengthen not only Türkiye but also NATO.

'Sweden must fulfill its duties'

Sweden's possible accession to NATO is at the discretion of the Turkish parliament, the president reiterated.

"I'm not at a point where I can decide on my own. It must be passed by the parliament. Sweden must fulfill its duties," he said.

Türkiye stresses Sweden's NATO bid and Türkiye's F16 purchase from the US are not linked to each other.

The G20 leaders, in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, gathered in the capital New Delhi for a two-day summit under the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

RelatedPresident Erdogan holds multiple talks with world leaders at G20 Summit
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us