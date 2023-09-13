WORLD
Russia's Putin accepts Kim's invitation to visit North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expresses his willingness to foster stable, future-oriented relations "for the next 100 years" with Russia and invites Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang.
Kim Jong-un tells President Vladimir Putin he was sure Russia would win a "great victory" over its enemies, as Ukraine's Western allies warn of a possible Russian arms agreement with North Korea. / Photo: Reuters
September 13, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to his country during their talks in Russia, Pyongyang's state media KCNA reported, adding Putin accepted the invitation.

Kim told Putin the meeting in Russia's Far East brought bilateral ties to a new level, and expressed his willingness to foster stable, future-oriented relations for the next 100 years, KCNA said on Thursday.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation in the face of the "military threats, provocations and tyranny of imperialists," it said.

At the end of a meeting between the two in Russia on Wednesday, "Kim Jong-un courteously invited Putin to visit the DPRK at a convenient time", according to KCNA, which referred to the country by its official name.

"Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship."

Kim was briefed on technical details about Russian space vehicles during his visit to a cosmodrome, but there was no mention of any arms supplies, trade of weapons or technical assistance over weapons programmes.

US and South Korean officials have expressed concern that Kim could provide weapons and ammunition to Russia, which has expended vast stocks in more than 18 months of war in Ukraine.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied such intentions.

On Wednesday, Putin gave numerous hints that military cooperation was discussed but disclosed few details.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attended the talks.

The Kremlin said sensitive discussions between the neighbours were a private matter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
