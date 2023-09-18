Monday, September 18, 2023

Kiev has said its forces had broken through Russia's defensive lines near the war-battered town of Bakhmut, one of the key axes of a slow-moving but high-stakes Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The claim comes after Ukrainian forces announced last week they had wrested back control of two villages south of the industrial hub, cementing the battle for Bakhmut as the longest and likely bloodiest of the invasion.

"Fierce fighting continues in the area of Bakhmut. As a result of the successful actions of our troops, the enemy's defence line was broken," Ukraine's ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

Kiev launched its bid to wrest back territory controlled by Moscow in June, after stockpiling Western-supplied weapons and recruiting assault battalions.

Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts have focused on both Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, as well as several points along the frontline in the south, towards Russia-annexed Crimea.

The defence ministry said earlier it had recaptured a total of seven square kilometres last week near Bakhmut and also along the southern front.

1804 GMT — Ukraine says filed lawsuit against EU neighbours over grain import ban

Ukraine has said it had filed lawsuits at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against its three EU neighbours - Poland, Slovakia and Hungary - over their bans on Ukrainian grain imports.

The Central European countries went against a decision by the European Commission last week to end the import ban, with Kiev warning of legal action.

The import bans have led to an awkward diplomatic spat with Poland, Kiev's staunchest ally against Russia.

"It is crucially important for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban imports of Ukrainian goods," Ukraine's economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement.

"That is why we are filing lawsuits against them."

"At the same time, we hope that these countries will lift their restrictions and we will not have to settle the matter in courts for a long time," Svyrydenko added.

She said Ukrainian exporters "continue to suffer significant losses" over the bans.

The import ban is particularly sensitive in Poland, where elections take place next month.

1804 GMT — Germany unveils new Ukraine package before key talks

Germany will give another $428M of weapons and aid to Ukraine as it fights back against Russia, Berlin has said, ahead of key talks among Kiev's allies.

"We are supplying additional ammunition," Defence Minister Boris Pistorius told top German tabloid Bild, a day before the talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

"Ammunition is what Ukraine needs most in its defensive struggle against the brutal war of aggression.

Tuesday's talks will be the latest to be held by Kiev's allies in Ramstein to coordinate support and will bring together representatives from more than 50 countries including the United States.

1751 GMT — Russia's war in Ukraine overshadows NATO's 2023 northern Baltic Sea drill

Russia's war in Ukraine has injected a dose of grim realism into an annual NATO naval drill in the northern Baltic Sea as Western forces practice for the first time how to respond to any Russian strike on the region.

The two-week Northern Coasts exercise is unfolding in seas off Latvia and Estonia, NATO members that border Russia to the east and have felt more exposed to threats from their former Soviet master since Russian offensive against Ukraine last year.

The drills kicked off on Sept. 9 and involved some 30 ships and over 3,000 personnel from all NATO countries in the Baltic region plus Sweden and non-Baltic allies the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

1718 GMT — Mexico president defends Russia participation in military parade

Ukraine's ambassador to Mexico, opposition politicians and critical media blasted the decision to allow a Russian unit to participate on Saturday, but Lopez Obrador said Mexico had allowed any country to join in.

"We have relations with all countries in the world and we invite everyone," Lopez Obrador said at a regular government press conference after noting that the presence of the Russian unit had sparked a "scandal."

1611 GMT — Swiss army suspends sale of old bunkers due to Russia-Ukraine war

The Swiss military has halted the sale of its ageing bunkers that dot the country as the war in Ukraine continues, the country's army chief HAS told local media.

"We have to take what we have," Thomas Sussli told newspapers owned by the Tamedia Group media company, adding that the military is in the process of assessing the country's bunker stock.

Among these facilities, Sussli said, are bunkers whose locations are known and are currently in use by the army, which aims to ensure that the country's military cannot be knocked out of action with just a few bombing raids.

1554 GMT — Moscow denounces EU travel restrictions on Russians as 'absurd’

Moscow has denounced EU restrictions imposed on Russian citizens entering the bloc, including a ban on bringing some personal items, as "absurd" and aimed at harming ordinary Russians.

The EU Commission published a clarification note in early September on procedures for Russians to enter the EU, banning entry of personal cars and saying items such as smart phones, laptops and cosmetic products were at risk of confiscation.

Moscow's foreign ministry said the rules "go beyond the point of absurdity" and were aimed at "causing harm specifically to ordinary Russians and at making it impossible for Russian citizens to enter the European Union".

It accused the bloc of trying to build a new Iron Curtain and warned Russians to weigh the "risks" before travelling there.

1415 GMT — Russia starts military exercises of its Northern Fleet

Russia has started military exercises in its Northern Fleet, engaging up to 1,800 personnel and 80 units of combat and special military equipment.

"Up to 1,800 people, about 80 units of combat and special equipment, up to 10 aircraft, 15 ships, submarines and support vessels of the Northern Fleet are expected to participate," the naval force said in a statement.

The exercises, supervised by fleet commander Adm. Alexander Moiseev, are being conducted in the Barents, Kara and East Siberian seas.

They will assess the level of training of the command and staff of the fleet's Arctic Expeditionary Group in solving tasks to ensure Russia's security amid the threat of aggression and warfare.

1301 GMT — Russia destroys Ukrainian storage of depleted uranium shells

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that it carried out strikes on warehouses where Ukrainian troops store depleted uranium shells and UK-made long-range StormShadow missiles.

"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with high-precision long-range air-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles at the storage sites of StormShadow cruise missiles and depleted uranium ammunition," the ministry said in a statement.

Also, centres of warfare intelligence and training of sabotage groups were struck, it added.

Britain was the first to start deliveries of depleted uranium shells and long-range StormShadow missiles to Ukraine in March 2023.

The Pentagon announced on Sept. 6 that it would send depleted uranium ammunition and cluster bombs to Ukraine.

1206 GMT — Moscow fires cruise missiles in sea drills between Russia and Alaska

Russia fired cruise missiles at mock targets in the seas, separating it from Alaska in what it said was an exercise to protect its northern shipping route in the Arctic.

The defence ministry said Vulcan, Granit and Onyx cruise missiles were fired over distances of hundreds of kilometres to strike targets simulating enemy ships in the Bering Sea.

The exercise involved land-, ship- and submarine-launched missiles and included about 10,000 military personnel, as well as planes and helicopters, the ministry said.

The drills took place on Russia's Chukotka peninsula and in the Chukchi and Bering Seas and were supervised by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, commander-in-chief of the Russian navy.

1052 GMT — Romanian may extend trade ban on Ukraine grain if import requests rise -PM

Romania would look to extend a trade ban on Ukrainian grain for 30 days if import requests rise, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said after a European Commission-endorsed ban on imports into Ukraine's five neighbours expired last week.

Romania is one of five eastern EU countries, alongside Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, that saw a surge of Ukrainian grain imports after the start of the war, which distorted local markets and prompted protests from farmers, leading the EU to approve trade restrictions - while still allowing transit - until Sept. 15.

1032 — Human rights in Russia have 'significantly' worsened - UN-backed expert

The rights situation in Russia has “significantly deteriorated” since Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine in February last year, an expert commissioned by the UN’s top human rights body said in her first report on the country.

Mariana Katzarova, the special rapporteur on Russia's rights situation mandated by the Human Rights Council, chronicled the domestic crackdown that has largely targeted critics of Putin's war as well as other opposition voices in Russia.

The report cited figures last month from OVD-Info, which tracks human rights violations, indicating that more than 20,000 people were detained between February last year and June for participating in anti-war protests.

The report said over half of all protesters who were arrested for what it called “peaceful anti-war activism” were women.

Katzarova said she had received “credible reports” of a litany of rights violations including torture, allegations of rape and sexual violence, and threats of sexual abuse by law enforcement officers against both men and women. None of those cases had been officially investigated, she said.

0951 — Pope meets with new Russian ambassador as second Moscow mission planned for his Ukraine peace envoy

Russia’s new ambassador to the Vatican met with Pope Francis for a protocol visit, as signs emerged that the Vatican's Ukraine peace envoy could soon be undertaking a second mission to Moscow.

The Vatican said Ambassador Ivan Soltanovsky was presenting his credentials to Francis, signalling the official start of his term. His motorcade was seen leaving the Russian embassy Monday morning, bound for the Vatican, and returning about two hours later.

Francis has followed the Holy See’s tradition of neutrality in conflicts by trying to keep open paths of dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia.

0934 GMT — Ukraine removes deputy defence ministers after new minister's appointment

The Ukrainian government has dismissed six deputy defence ministers following the appointment of a new defence minister earlier this month.

The government gave no reason for the dismissals, but such moves are common after a new minister's appointment. Those removed included Hanna Maliar, who frequently issues public updates on Russia's war on Ukraine.

Rustem Umerov became defence minister less than two weeks ago, replacing Oleksii Reznikov. The ministry had been dogged by media allegations of corruption while Reznikov was in the post although he faced no corruption allegations himself.

"Rebooting. We (have) started. We continue. (The) Ministry continues to work as usual," Umerov said in a Facebook post.

0834 GMT — Ukraine says it will sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia over food import bans

Ukraine plans to sue Poland, Hungary and Slovakia in the World Trade Organization over bans on Ukrainian agricultural products, Ukrainian officials said.

Restrictions imposed by the European Union in May allowed Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds while permitting transit of such cargoes for export elsewhere.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced their own restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports on Friday after the executive European Commission decided not to extend its ban on imports into Ukraine's five EU neighbours.

Warsaw, Bratislava and Budapest say they are acting in the interests of their economies and their farmers.

PAP news agency quoted Radoslaw Fogiel, the head of Poland's parliamentary foreign affairs commission, as saying Ukraine's decision to sue would "reverberate badly in Poland" and that Ukraine should be aware of this.

"Our decision is not aimed at Ukraine. It is dictated by the protection of the Polish farmer and the protection of Poland's interests," he said.

0642 — China, Russia to hold strategic security consultation

Beijing and Moscow will hold a four-day strategic security consultation starting on Monday in Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The Chinese side will be represented by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, while the Russian side will be represented by Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council.

The consultation will conclude on Thursday.

Wang's trip to Russia came a day after he had a two-day meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Malta where the two sides also discussed the Russia- Ukraine war.

0603 GMT — Ukraine retakes more territory in the east, south in counter-offensive

Ukraine reported that its troops had recaptured more territory on the eastern front and advanced in the south in its military counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Kiev's forces had retaken two square km (0.77 square miles) of land in the past week around the shattered eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian troops in May after months of fighting.

Kiev's forces also recaptured two villages on the southern flank of the city, Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Maliar said.

Both cities lie on higher ground and their capture could set the stage for reasserting control over the pivotal city.

0602 GMT — Ukraine takes genocide allegations over Russia to UN court

Ukraine's legal battle against Russia over allegations of genocide used by Moscow to justify its 2022 offensive resumes at the United Nation's highest court, as Russia seeks to have the case tossed out.

Hearings at the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, will see Ukraine supported by a record 32 other nations in a major show of support.

Kiev launched the case shortly after Russia attacked Ukraine, arguing that the attack was based on false claims of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine and alleging that Moscow was planning genocidal acts in Ukraine.

Hearings this week are expected to see lawyers for Russia argue that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case, while Ukraine will call on judges to press ahead to hearings on the substance of its claims.

0538 GMT — Ukraine says it downed 18 drones, 17 missiles in overnight attack

Ukraine said it downed 18 Russian drones and 17 cruise missiles attacking its territory overnight.

Russia launched 24 drones at the Ukrainian southern regions of Odessa and Mykolaiv overnight, Ukraine's air force said in a post on Telegram.

It added that all of the 17 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.

0257 GMT — Russia says more Ukrainian drones downed over Crimea

Russia said it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks over several parts of Crimea, outer Moscow and two border regions.

"Drones were intercepted over the western, southwestern, northwestern and eastern parts of the Crimean peninsula; Istra and Domodedovo districts of Moscow region, Belgorod and Voronezh regions," Russia's defence ministry said on Telegram.

The drones "have been thwarted", it added.

Most of the attacks were early Sunday.

Late Sunday, three drones were destroyed over southwestern Crimea, as was a solitary drone over the Belgorod border region, defence ministry updates said.

For our live updates from Sunday (September 17), click here.