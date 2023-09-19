CULTURE
'Barry' the Dinosaur to go under the hammer in rare Paris auction
The dinosaur was first discovered in the 1990s in the US state of Wyoming and restored by palaeontologist Barry James, from whom it got its name.
An exceptionally well-preserved dinosaur skeleton to go on auction in Paris. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 19, 2023

An unusually well-preserved dinosaur skeleton, a Camptosaurus known as 'Barry' that dates from the late Jurassic period some 150 million years ago, will go under the hammer in Paris next month.

The dinosaur, which was first discovered in the 1990s in the US state of Wyoming, was initially restored in 2000 by palaeontologist Barry James, from whom it got its name.

Italian laboratory Zoic, which acquired Barry last year, has done further restoration work on the skeleton, which is 2.10 metres (6.9 feet) tall and 5 metres (16.4 ft ) long.

"It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare," said Alexandre Giquello, from Paris auction house Hotel Drouot where the sale will take place.

"To take the example of its skull, the skull is complete at 90% and the rest of the dinosaur (skeleton) is complete at 80 percent," he said.

Dinosaur specimens on the art market remain rare, with no more than a couple of sales a year worldwide, Giquello said.

The skeleton, which will be shown to the public in mid-October before the sale, is expected to fetch up to 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million).

