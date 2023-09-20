WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia hails positive results of talks with Yemen's Houthi envoys
Riyadh reaffirms its commitment to promoting dialogue among all warring parties in Yemen, Saudi Defence Minister says, after five-day negotiations with Houthi delegation.
Saudi Arabia hails positive results of talks with Yemen's Houthi envoys
The United States has put pressure on its ally Saudi Arabia to end the war and linked some US military support to the kingdom to end its involvement in Yemen. / Photo: AP Archive
September 20, 2023

Saudi Arabia has welcomed positive results from discussions to reach a road map supporting the peace process in Yemen, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after Houthi negotiators' talks with the Saudis in Riyadh.

Houthi envoys left Riyadh on Tuesday after a five-day round of talks with Saudi officials on ending the eight-year-old conflict in Yemen, sources familiar with the meeting and Houthi media said.

The kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue among all warring parties in Yemen, the Saudi Defence Minister said on Wednesday after meeting with the Houthi delegation.

"I emphasised the Kingdom's support for Yemen and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision," Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some progress has been made on the main sticking points, including a timeline for foreign troops exiting Yemen and a mechanism for paying public wages, two sources told the Reuters news agency, adding the sides would meet for more talks after consultations "soon."

The Houthi delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia last week.

RelatedHouthi rebels seek to overcome 'challenges' in Saudi peace talks

Broader peace process

It was the first such official visit to the kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the Iran-aligned group ousted a Saudi-backed government there.

The talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to quit Yemen.

An agreement would allow the United Nations to restart a broader political peace process.

The Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80 percent of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.

RelatedSaudi Arabia invites Houthis, Omanis to Riyadh for Yemen truce talks
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us