OIC condemns Israeli deadly attacks on Palestinians
OIC statement says that Israel has increased its attacks on Gaza amid blockade, labeling them as 'war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Mourners react during the funeral of two Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli raid, in Tulkarm in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 24, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters
September 24, 2023

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the killing of two Palestinians.

“The OIC strongly condemns today's raid by Israeli occupation forces, which resulted in the martyrdom of two Palestinian youths and damage to the infrastructure of the Nur Shams Refugee Camp, along with the crimes committed by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territories,” an OIC statement said on Sunday.

The statement said that Israel increased its attacks on the besieged Gaza, adding that Israeli attacks constitute “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Repeated violations

It also called on the international community to put pressure on Israel in order to put an end to its crimes and repeated violations.

Earlier, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a raid on the Nur Shams Refugee Camp in the Tulkarm city of the occupied West Bank, and damaged the camp's streets, infrastructure and Palestinians' vehicles with bulldozers.

The occupied West Bank has been experiencing heightened tension for months due to Israeli military incursions and attacks by Jewish settlers, leading to serious confrontations.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid
SOURCE:AA
