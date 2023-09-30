TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Cargo transports endangered koala from Hong Kong to UK
Born in Australia and later brought to Hong Kong, the koala named Yani was left alone after the other koalas she lived with passed away, according to a statement from Turkish Cargo.
Turkish Cargo transports endangered koala from Hong Kong to UK
Turkish Cargo, obtaining all the necessary permits for the koala's transfer, planned the flight, which needs extreme sensitivity. / Photo: AA
September 30, 2023

Turkish Cargo, the subsidiary of Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has become a part of a project named "Mission Rescue" by carrying safely the endangered koala, named Yani, from Hong Kong to the UK.

According to the carrier's press release on Friday, "Yani, born in Australia and later brought to Hong Kong, was left alone after the other koalas she lived with at the park passed away."

"Deprived of socialisation and opportunities to continue her species due to South Australia's biosecurity regulations, it was decided that the most suitable place for Yani to continue her life would be the Longleat Safari Park in the United Kingdom."

Turkish Cargo, obtaining all the necessary permits for the koala's transfer, planned the flight, which needs extreme sensitivity.

"Turkish Cargo, driven by its mission of respect for animal life and nature in all transportation activities, joined the process as the sponsor carrier," the press release read.

It added that the carrier successfully executed Yani's transfer via an Istanbul layover, thanks to meticulous planning for every detail, in accordance with IATA Live Animal Regulations.

After arriving in the UK, Yani was placed in quarantine for a period and, following all health checks, was introduced to her new companions, the carrier noted.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us