TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish officials condemn Sweden for allowing act against President Erdogan
Türkiye expects Sweden to not allow such provocative actions and to not tolerate such initiatives, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz says, urging the country to take immediate legal action against the perpetrators.
Turkish officials condemn Sweden for allowing act against President Erdogan
A so-called effigy of the Turkish president was set on fire in the provocative act, which took place under police protection. / Photo: AA Archive
September 30, 2023

Senior Turkish officials have condemned Sweden for allowing an act targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan near the country’s embassy in Stockholm.

"It is clear that the ultimate purpose behind these non-stop attacks and provocation attempts is against our country, our nation and the entire Islamic world,” Yilmaz said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He stressed that these attacks on Turkish Republic values cannot be justified in the name of free expression or legitimised under the guise of democracy.

Türkiye expects Sweden to not allow such provocative actions and to not tolerate such initiatives, he said, urging the country to take immediate legal action against the perpetrators.

“We will never compromise on our determined fight and righteous stance against all attacks and provocation attempts targeting our president, our country, our nation and our religious values,” he added.

RelatedFour factors that could prevent Sweden from entering NATO

"We condemn the ugly attack on our President near our Embassy in Stockholm,” Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan's chief adviser, said on X.

All kinds of crimes and insults have become free under the guise of freedom in Sweden, where hate crimes and terrorist propaganda have become commonplace, Kilic added.

Urging the Swedish authorities to end this "reckless" situation and take the necessary measures, he said that their indifferent attitude would have no other benefit than becoming a “puppet in the hands of terrorist organisations”.

Separately, AK Party spokesperson Omer Celik said targeting President Erdogan is also a violation of Turkish Republic values.

"We condemn the ugly attack targeting our president near our Embassy in Stockholm. Swedish authorities are responsible for these attacks,” Celik said on X.

Hate crimes and terrorist propaganda cannot be allowed to threaten democratic values, he said, urging Swedish authorities to stop hate crimes and terrorist propaganda.

“We will continue to fight determinedly against all attacks targeting our President and the values of the Turkish Republic.

Those who carry out these attacks, as well as those who protect them, are part of the same ugliness.

Fighting this mentality is necessary to protect democratic values,” he added. The provocative act was directed at Erdogan in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

RelatedAnkara condemns 'despicable act' of targeting Turkish president in Stockholm

Failing to prevent provocative actions

A so-called effigy of the Turkish president was set on fire in the provocative act, which took place under police protection.

A provocateur who expressed her opposition to Sweden's accession to NATO also spoke out against the Turkish president.

Since the Nordic country announced its intention to join NATO, various provocative acts have been carried out in the country, targeting Türkiye, the Turkish flag, Erdogan, and the Islamic holy book Quran.

Sweden applied for NATO membership in February 2022, shortly after Russia launched a war in Ukraine.

Türkiye, which, like all NATO members, must approve Sweden's membership bid, has stated that in order to get membership, Stockholm must crack down on terrorists and anti-Muslim provocations on its soil.

Sweden has argued for membership by citing a new anti-terrorist law that goes into effect on June 1, but Turkish officials say the law must be implemented, and the Turkish parliament will have the final say this fall.

RelatedCan Sweden meet Türkiye’s expectations to ensure NATO entry?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us