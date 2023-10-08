A general strike condemning the Israeli operations in Gaza has brought life to a standstill in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“The comprehensive strike includes all governorates of the West Bank, and it represents a Palestinian message of anger over the crimes of the occupation,” Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, told Anadolu on Sunday.

He pointed out that the military operation in Gaza "requires international intervention to protect the Palestinian people."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Education closed all the educational institutions.

Later on Sunday, the Israeli army placed barriers at the entrances of cities in the occupied West Bank.

The army set up barriers made of earth, concrete and iron at the entrances of cities in the occupied West Bank, cutting off connections between the cities, according to the information obtained from local sources.

Additional military checkpoints

There have been reports about the Israeli army setting up additional military checkpoints in various areas and opening fire on vehicles attempting to approach these checkpoints.

Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood on Saturday and said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

Over 600 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 injured in the attack, while several soldiers and civilians were captured by Hamas and taken back to Gaza.

Israel retaliated with a series of airstrikes in Gaza, which left at least 313 Palestinians dead and nearly 2,000 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.