Regional peace only achievable with 'two-state solution': President Erdogan
Türkiye is ready to do its part to stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and reduce the tensions, Turkish President Erdogan says.
Turkish President Erdogan urges for geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders. / Photo: AA
October 8, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the realisation of an independent, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as capital, could not be delayed any longer.

“Lasting peace in the Middle East is only possible through a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” Erdogan said on Sunday at the opening ceremony of Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yesilkoy on the European side of Istanbul.

It is the first-ever church built in the Turkish Republic era.

Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to do its part to stop the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reduce the tensions that escalated on Saturday.

“The Palestine issue stands as the root cause of the problems in our region. Our region will remain craving peace unless a just settlement is reached,” the Turkish president added.

Erdogan also emphasised that any steps that will escalate tensions in the region, “lead to more bloodshed and deepen the problems should be avoided.”

Türkiye also intensifies and continues its diplomatic efforts to restore peace, he added.

Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood, saying the unprecedented attack was in response to the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas, launching air strikes on the Gaza city.

Fighting continued into its second day on Sunday and Israel declared a "state of war."

Commenting on Afghanistan, which was hit by a deadly earthquake on Saturday, Erdogan called on the international community to help the war-torn country, saying Türkiye stands by Afghanistan.

“I wish Allah's mercy on our brothers and sisters who lost their lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

The death toll from Saturday's massive earthquake that hit the northwestern part of Afghanistan has exceeded 2,500, according to an official.

SOURCE:AA
