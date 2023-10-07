Türkiye has voiced deep concern over the recent escalation between Israel and Palestine, saying it is ready to help de-escalate the situation.

"We are deeply concerned about the violence and tension in Israel and Palestine today. We attach great importance to the restoration of tranquility in the region as soon as possible, and we strongly condemn the loss of civilian lives."

"We emphasise that acts of violence and related escalations will not benefit anyone, and we call on the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara is ready to contribute to ensure the situation does not escalate further, the ministry said, adding: "In this regard, we continue our intensive contacts with relevant parties."

"These sad developments once again show the importance of the two-state solution vision. We invite the parties to give up the use of force and work for a permanent solution in line with this vision, without further delay," it added.

The statement came after Palestinian group Hamas said it launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood with rockets targeting enemy sites, airports, and military installations. In response, the Israeli army initiated Operation Iron Swords against Hamas in besieged Gaza.

Hamas, the group running the blockaded Gaza, said its operation was in response to desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

In a separate warning message to Turkish citizens living in Israel and Palestine, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said it was "closely" following the developments, and advised them "to continue to stay in safe closed areas."

It recommended the citizens to follow the official websites and social media accounts of the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv, Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem and Turkish Foreign Ministry for developments.

Turkish foreign minister talks with counterparts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the phone amid recent tensions between Israel and Palestine, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

Fidan and Blinken discussed the latest developments on the conflict, the sources said.

Earlier, Fidan held phone calls with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Furhan al Saud, Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Palestinian counterpart Riyad al Maliki, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.