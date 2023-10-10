Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Israeli army attacks in Gaza have killed 900 Palestinians, including 260 children and 200 women, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israel has also cut water and electricity supplies to Gaza, worsening the blockaded enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Home to nearly 2.2 million people, Gaza has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007.

The situation escalated with a Saturday surprise attack from Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza on southern Israeli towns. Israel retaliated with massive air strikes in Gaza and placed the enclave under total blockade.

More updates 👇

1920 GMT — Czech foreign minister visits Israel, brings back stranded Czechs

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has visited Israel, claiming he was the first foreign politician to do so since recent fighting began.

"I wanted the visit to confirm that the Czech Republic fully stands behind Israel," Lipavsky said in a statement.

Lipavsky met his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and President Isaac Herzog and brought back "34 stranded Czechs", said his spokesman Daniel Drake.

1912 GMT — Israel-Gaza war risks 'distracting' from Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the violence engulfing Israel and Palestine risked distracting international attention from the war in his own country.

"There is a risk that international attention will turn away from Ukraine, and that will have consequences", he said in an interview with the France 2 broadcaster.

1907 GMT —Blinken to pay solidarity visit to Israel, US welcomes EU preserving aid for Palestinian people

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a visit of solidarity to Israel on Thursday, the State Department has said.

"It will be a message of solidarity and support," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Tuesday.

The US welcomed EU support for continuing development aid to the Palestinian people.

"They did reverse that, which is a step that we welcome. We have made very clear that we do not have any grievance with the Palestinian people," Miller said.

1859 GMT — Scotland's first minister urges UK government to call for ceasefire, aid corridor for Gaza

Scotland's first minister has issued a heartfelt plea urging the UK government to call for an immediate cease-fire in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as a humanitarian corridor into the embattled Palestinian enclave.

In a letter penned on Tuesday, Humza Yousaf directed his appeal to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, imploring him to utilise the UK’s strong diplomatic ties with Israel to facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians from Gaza.

The call for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance is particularly personal for Yousaf, as his in-laws continue to reside in Gaza, where he said they are presently "stranded" but still alive.

1854 GMT — 1,200 Israelis killed, over 200 taken captive: Report

Israeli officials estimate that more than 1,200 Israelis were killed in Hamas attacks on towns near Gaza.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Tuesday that Tel Aviv officials believe that over 200 Israelis were taken captive by Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli Health Ministry has yet to confirm the new toll.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz had earlier reported that the Hamas attack had killed over 1,000 Israelis.

1848 GMT — Biden says 14 Americans dead in Hamas attack, confirms US hostages

US President Joe Biden has confirmed that American citizens are among those taken by Hamas during its surprise attack on Israel and said that the latest death toll for Americans was now 14.

Biden said at the White House there were "at least 14 American citizens killed" and "we now know that American citizens are among those being held by Hamas."

1844 GMT — Turkish, Russian leaders discuss 'worrying' Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed the course of the current "worrying" conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Putin also exchanged views on measures to prevent any spread of the tension, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The leaders also evaluated what initiatives would be taken to meet humanitarian needs in the region.

Erdogan told Putin that targeting civilian settlements is worrying and that such initiatives are not welcomed by Türkiye, according to the statement.

1842 GMT — US ready to move 'additional assets' to Mideast: Biden

Biden has said that he is ready to order extra military forces to the Middle East.

"The United States has also enhanced our military force posture in the region to strengthen our deterrence," Biden said in a White House speech, referring to the dispatch of an aircraft carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean.

"We stand ready to move in additional assets as needed."

1839 GMT — Hamas armed wing claims rocket fire from south Lebanon

Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, has claimed rocket fire from south Lebanon, a statement said.

The group carried out a "rocket bombardment" on Israel's western Galilee area, according to the statement published on the Hamas channel on the Telegram messaging app, adding the group was "fulfilling its duty".

1823 GMT — Israel using white phosphorus bombs in Gaza — Palestine

Palestine has accused Israel of using phosphorus incendiary weapons in bombing populated areas in besiged Gaza.

"The Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighbourhood in northern Gaza," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on X platform.

Rami Abdo, the founder of the European Observatory for Human Rights, posted a video clip on the X platform of what he said was Israel’s use of phosphorus bombs.

"Israeli military forces are using toxic white phosphorus [bombs] on densely populated areas northwest of Gaza city," he wrote.

The New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch had earlier cited reports of Israel’s use of white phosphorus bombs in Gaza during past conflicts.

1818 GMT — Erdogan, UN chief discuss Israeli-Palestinian tension over phone

President Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have discussed steps to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Guterres also exchanged views on what could be done to deliver humanitarian aid to innocent civilians to the region through Türkiye's mediation efforts, Türkiye's Communication Directorate said in a statement.

Warning that disproportionate attacks could lead the situation into further stalemate, Erdogan told Guterres that it is very important for the parties to act with restraint and avoid impulsive steps.

1818 GMT— EU opposes total siege of Gaza: Borrell

EU foreign ministers have urged Israel not to cut "water, food, or electricity" to Gaza and urged humanitarian corridors for those trying to flee the territory, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

After emergency talks between the 27 ministers, Borrell also said that the "overwhelming majority" of EU states oppose suspending aid to the Palestinian Authority.

1802 GMT — EU warns Musk 'X' spreading 'illegal' disinformation on conflict

EU commissioner Thierry Breton has warned Elon Musk that his platform "X", formerly Twitter, is spreading "illegal content and disinformation", in a letter seen by AFP news agency.

The letter said concerns had heightened after the Hamas attack against Israel, and demanded Musk respond to the complaint and contact "relevant law enforcement authorities" within 24 hours.

1740 GMT — Israeli air strikes displace 200,000 Palestinians in Gaza: UN

At least 200,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli air strikes, the UN humanitarian office said.

"In Gaza, at least 200,000 of the 2.2 million residents have been displaced after fleeing for fear of their lives or their houses were destroyed by airstrikes," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

"Most of them are taking shelter in UNRWA (UN Relief and Works Agency) schools, at least two of which have already been damaged by airstrikes in the area," it added.

1708 GMT — Nigeria airlifts 300 citizens from Israel pilgrimage

Nigeria has airlifted more than 300 of its citizens back home after they fled to Jordan from Israel where they were on a Christian pilgrimage, Lagos state government said.

"I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten... citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel." Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on X, formerly Twitter.

1701 GMT —WFP targets food help for extra 600,000 Palestinians

The World Food Programme (WFP) has said it was targeting food help for a further 600,000 Palestinians in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The Rome-based United Nations agency is already helping close to 200,000 people in the Palestinian territories, but has launched an emergency operation to provide critical food help for a total of 800,000, a spokeswoman told AFP news agency.

The WFP is appealing for $17.3 million in the next four weeks to address the "critical situation" in the Palestinian territories.

The agency also echoed a call by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a humanitarian corridor to provide aid to Gaza.

1721 GMT — Turkish Airlines halts flights to Israel ‘until further notice’

Türkiye’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has announced the suspension of flight service to Israel due to recent developments in the region.

“Due to the current situation in Israel, our flights have been suspended until further notice,” THY's Senior Vice President Media Relations Yahya Ustun said on X.

Many other airlines have also suspended or severely curtailed service to Israel.

1716 GMT — Türkiye calls on all actors in region to make serious push for Mideast peace

Amid tension and conflict between Israel and Palestine, Erdogan has called on all influential actors in the region to make a serious push for peace in the Mideast.

"We call on all influential actors in the region to assume responsibility for the establishment of peace, acting on the principle that 'there are no losers in a just peace'," Erdogan told a news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said any step that could escalate tension, cause more bloodshed, or exacerbate the problems in the region must be avoided.

1649 GMT –— Palestinian death toll from Israeli air strikes in Gaza surges to 830

The Palestinian death toll has risen in Gaza to 830 amid ongoing Israeli air strikes in the territory, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that 4,250 other Palestinians were injured in the Israeli bombardment. An earlier statement by the ministry put the death toll at 780, including 770 Palestinians and 18 in the occupied West Bank.

And at least 1,000 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli media.

1640 GMT — Denmark, Sweden suspend Palestinian development aid

Denmark and Sweden are suspending Palestinian development aid but maintaining humanitarian assistance following the Hamas operation in Israel.

The announcements came a day after the European Commission launched a review of its development aid to the Palestinians.

The government in Copenhagen said in a statement it "has decided to put Danish development assistance to Palestine on hold".

"A thorough review will be conducted to ensure that no Danish funding is misused to indirectly support terrorist organisations that attack Israel," it said.

1628 GMT — Greece evacuates 90 more citizens from Israel

Greece has evacuated 90 of its citizens who were stranded in Israel due to heavy fighting in the Middle Eastern country.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Greek citizens were returned to the country via Israeli flag carrier EL-AL.

"For tomorrow, October 11, a special flight has been arranged by the Ministry, for Greeks residing in Israel, who wish to be repatriated," it added.

1513 GMT — Ending Palestinian aid would be 'completely wrong': Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that ending humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories in light of a recent violent escalation would be "completely wrong".

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers to resolve divisions over whether to continue aid payments to Palestinians, Baerbock said: "it would be completely wrong now to stop vital humanitarian aid to the civilian population".

"Millions of people, including many children, in the Palestinian territories, depend on us for food, water and medicine," she added.

1447 GMT — Salvo of rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israel: sources

A salvo of rockets has been fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel, three security sources told Reuters, in the third consecutive day of violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

One security source said the bombardment was carried out by Palestinian factions. A second source said the shelling was hitting the southern area from which the rockets were launched.

1439 GMT — Israel threatens Egypt on Gaza aid delivery as war rages

Israel has threatened Egypt that it would bomb any aid convoy heading to Palestine's Gaza amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Palestinian territory.

The warning was conveyed to Egypt, Israeli Channel 13 reported without further details. Egyptian authorities have so far made no comment on Israel's threat.

1438 GMT — Iran's allies in Iraq, Yemen threaten US over intervention in Israel

Senior Iraqi and Yemeni leaders have aligned with Iran and in charge of heavily armed groups have threatened to target US interests if Washington intervenes to support Israel in its conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

In Yemen, the leader of the powerful Houthi Movement warned on Tuesday that the group would respond to any US intervention in Gaza with drones, missiles and other military options.

In Iraq, Hadi Al Amiri, a powerful Iraqi politician close to Iran and a key figure in the cross-party alliance backing the Baghdad government, also threatened to target American assets, in comments made during a tribal gathering in the capital.

"If they intervene, we would intervene...If the Americans intervened openly in this conflict..., we will consider all American targets legitimate..., and we will not hesitate to target it," Al Amiri said on Monday.

1435 GMT — World Bank chief says Gaza conflict is economic shock

World Bank President Ajay Banga has said that the Israel-Gaza conflict is an unnecessary global economic shock that will make it harder for central banks to achieve soft landings in many economies if it spreads.

"It's a humanitarian tragedy and it's an economic shock we don't need," Banga told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Morocco.

Central banks were "beginning to feel a little more confident that there was an opportunity for a soft landing, and this kind of just makes it harder", Banga said.

1430 GMT — Norwegian Air cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until Dec. 19

Norwegian Air is cancelling its flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Tel Aviv, as well as return flights, until December 19, it has said.

"We are cancelling until Dec. 19 inclusive," said a company spokesperson.

On Monday, the company had said it was cancelling its flights to and from Israel scheduled to depart this week.

1356 GMT — Nearly 800 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 788, with over 4,100 others injured, the Health Ministry said.

A previous statement by the ministry put the death toll at 765 Palestinians, including at least 143 children and 105 women.

1338 GMT — Four Palestinian journalists killed in Israel's Gaza strikes: media unions

Four Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza, media unions and officials said, as heavy bombardment raged for a fourth day.

The chief of Gaza's Hamas-run government media office, Salameh Maarouf, identified the three as Said Al Taweel, director of Al Khamisa news agency; press photographer Mohammed Sobboh, and Hisham Nawajhah, a correspondent for a Gaza news agency.

They were killed in a strike while covering the evacuation of a residential building near Gaza City's fishing port, Maarouf said, condemning Israel's "criminal behaviour against journalists".

1328 GMT — 'Too early' for Israel-Hamas prisoner swap talks: Qatar

Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari has said it was "too early" for mediation when asked about the prospects for a potential prisoner exchange.

"At this moment, it is a very difficult point to say that any party can start with mediation. I think we need to see developments on the ground," he told reporters.

1323 GMT — Two members from Hamas political office killed in air strike: official

Two members from Hamas' political office, Jawad Abu Shammala and Zakaria Abu Maamar, have been killed by an air strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, an official from the group told Reuters.

In separate statements, the Israeli military confirmed killing of Abu Shammala and Abu Maamar, saying they had been struck overnight

1302 GMT — France against completely suspending EU aid for Palestinians

France has turned down calls to completely suspend European aid for the Palestinian people.

“We are not in favour of suspending aid that directly benefits the Palestinian people,” French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters, after a joint French-German Cabinet meeting in Hamburg.

He said a review was already under way to ensure that their humanitarian assistance, intended for the Palestinian population, was not used to finance Hamas’ activities.

"The aid is used for providing water, health services, food, and education for the civilian population," he said. Macron underlined that measures against terrorism should not undermine efforts to support the civil population and address their basic humanitarian needs.

1249 GMT — Saudi Arabia working with partners to prevent escalation of conflict

Saudi Arabia has said it is exerting all efforts with regional and international partners to prevent the escalation of the situation in Gaza and neighbouring areas.

A statement for the weekly meeting of the government carried by the official news agency said that the kingdom will "continue its support for the Palestinian people to secure its legitimate rights and achieve the just and lasting peace".

1241 GMT — Gaza-Egypt crossing hit by Israel for second day

Gaza's Rafah border crossing with Egypt, its only one that bypasses Israel, has been hit by an Israeli air strike for the second time in 24 hours, an AFP photographer reported.

Witnesses said the strike hit the no-man's land between the Egyptian and Palestinian gates, damaging the hall on the Palestinian side.

It was the second time the crossing had been hit since Israel launched a ferocious bombardment of Gaza. The previous strike on Monday had briefly halted passage through the crossing, a security source and witnesses said.

1234 GMT — Top Iraqi diplomat fears spread of conflict to neighbouring countries

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has said that he feared the conflict in Gaza may spread to neighbouring countries and last at least 10 more days.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Hussein said: “We believe that the military actions that are currently taking place in Gaza can last at least 10 days. This raises questions about the reaction in Lebanon, primarily from Hezbollah, as well as the consequences of all these events for Syria and the impact on the situation in Iraq.

“We hope that there will be an international intervention to stop these military actions and find a just solution to the Palestinian issue,” he said.

1227 GMT — Hamas armed wing warns residents of Israel's Ashkelon to evacuate

Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida has told residents of Israel's port of Ashkelon to leave the area by 5 pm (1400 GMT), without giving any further details.

1143 GMT — Red Cross offers help over those missing in Israel, Gaza conflict

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric said the ICRC, which has been permanently present in Israel and the Palestinian territories since 1967, was "ready to do everything we can to help, including in our role as a neutral intermediary".

The ICRC said it was working to support the authorities in identifying missing people, and was "ready to help reunite families and loved ones, clarify the fate of those missing, and evacuate the wounded".

The ICRC said that without immediate restraint, the conflict was heading towards a humanitarian disaster in which civilians would pay the highest price.

1230 GMT — Israel-Gaza conflict shows US 'failure' in Middle East: Putin

Putin has said the Israel-Gaza conflict showed the "failure" of Washington's Middle East policy and called the creation of "an independent sovereign Palestinian state" a "necessity".

The Russian leader made the comments while meeting Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani in Moscow, days after Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel.

"I think many people would agree with me that it's a clear example of the failure of US politics in the Middle East," Putin said.

He spoke of the "necessity to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state."

1227 GMT — 'Clear evidence' war crimes committed in Israel, Gaza: UN

The UN Commission of Inquiry has announced that it has "clear evidence" that war crimes may have been committed in the latest violence in Israel and Gaza.

"There is already clear evidence that war crimes may have been committed in the latest explosion of violence in Israel and Gaza, and all those who have violated international law and targeted civilians must be held accountable for their crimes," said the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel.

The commission said it has been collecting and preserving evidence of alleged war crimes committed by all sides since Saturday.

1208 GMT — Palestinian death toll rises to 765 from Israeli attacks on Gaza

A total of 765 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army bombing as the fighting between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry in besieged Gaza said in an update that over 4,000 Palestinians have also been wounded by the Israeli bombing.

1132 GMT —Human Rights Watch slams Israeli defence minister

Human Rights Watch has strongly criticised the Israeli defence minister's vow to deprive Gaza of food and electricity amid the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, Omar Shakir, the group’s senior director, described Yoav Gallant's statement as "abhorrent" and "collective punishment, which is a war crime."

"The International Criminal Court (ICC) should take note of this call to commit a war crime," he added.

1108 GMT — Total siege of Gaza banned under international law: UN

Israel's total siege of Palestine's Gaza, depriving civilians of goods essential for survival, is banned under international law, the United Nations human rights chief has said.

Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said people's dignity and lives had to be respected as he called for all sides to defuse the "explosive powder-keg situation".

"International humanitarian law is clear: the obligation to take constant care to spare the civilian population and civilian objects remains applicable throughout the attacks," Turk said in a statement.

The siege risk seriously compounding the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the capacity of medical facilities to operate, especially in light of increasing numbers of injured, the statement said.

The imposition of sieges that endanger the lives of civilians by depriving them of goods essential for their survival is prohibited under international humanitarian law. - Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Any restrictions on the movement of people and goods to implement a siege must be justified by military necessity or may otherwise amount to collective punishment, the statement added.

1058 GMT — Palestinian, Israeli foreign ministers invited to EU meeting

The EU foreign policy chief has invited foreign ministers of Palestine and Israel to Tuesday afternoon’s foreign ministerial meeting to express their views on the latest fighting in Israel and Gaza.

In his announcement on X, Josep Borrell said he has invited Israel’s Eli Cohen to join the meeting and asked Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki to “address the meeting and present the views of the Palestinian Authority.”

0851 GMT — Israeli air strikes destroy seven Gaza mosques since Saturday

Israeli attacks have destroyed seven mosques in Gaza since Saturday, with the latest being the Al Abbas Mosque, which was attacked by rockets from Israeli warplanes.

Israel had previously hit the Al Susi, Al Yarmouk, Al Amin Muhammad, Ahmed Yassin, Al Habib Mohammad, and Al Garbi mosques in Gaza.

0851 GMT — Turkish, Italian foreign ministers discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani have discussed the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Tajani discussed the latest developments in the region over the phone, the sources added.

0750 GMT —'1,500 bodies' of Palestinians found in Israel: Israeli army official

An Israeli army official has said that the army has found some "1,500 bodies" of Palestinian gunmen in the settlements around Gaza.

"In the past days, the Israeli army found no less than 1,500 bodies of Palestinian gunmen inside Israeli territories," the Israeli army official, requesting anonymity, told Anadolu Agency.

He, however, didn't provide further details on the issue.

0746 GMT — Indonesia president calls for resolution of Israel's occupation of Palestine

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has called for the resolution of the ongoing unrest between Palestine and Israel based on parameters set by the United Stations, urging also the end of "war and violence."

0720 GMT — North Korea blames Israel for latest conflict with Palestine

North Korea has accused Israel of escalating the conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas and said its consequences of "Israel's ceaseless criminal actions" against the people of Palestine.

"A large-scale armed conflict has occurred between Hamas of Palestine and Israel," Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of North Korea's ruling party.

"The international community calls the conflict the consequence of Israel's ceaseless criminal actions against the people of Palestine. The fundamental solution is an independent Palestinian state," added the Rodong Sinmun article.

Earlier, the newspaper had also criticised Israeli soldiers for actions against Palestinians.

0709 GMT — Israel strikes downtown Gaza City and mobilises 300,000 reservists as war enters fourth day

The 4-day-old war has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, as Israel saw gun battles in the streets of its own towns for the first time in decades and neighbourhoods in Gaza were reduced to rubble.

Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if Israel strikes targeted civilians without warning.

As the Israeli military activated 300,000 reservists in a massive mobilisation, a major question was whether it would launch a ground assault into the tiny Mediterranean coastal territory. The last ground assault was in 2014.

0642— Soccer-Palestine team withdraws from tournament in Malaysia

The Palestine soccer team has withdrawn from a tournament in Malaysia amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has said.

The Palestine soccer team had been scheduled to compete in the Merdeka Cup - an international friendly tournament in Malaysia - from Oct. 13-17 along with India, Tajikistan and hosts Malaysia.

1513 GMT — Police investigate pro-Palestinian protest at Sydney Opera House over alleged anti-Semitism

Australian police have said they were investigating a pro-Palestinian protest outside Sydney Opera House after footage emerged of a small group appearing to chant anti-Semitic slogans at the demonstration.

Around 1,000 pro-Palestinian supporters marched through downtown Sydney on Monday evening to the city's iconic Opera House, which the government had illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag following Saturday's attacks by Hamas group.

Unverified footage shared by the Australian Jewish Association and featured on Sky News appeared to show a small group outside the Opera House lighting flares and chanting "Gas the Jews".

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the reports of anti-Semitic slogans "horrific".

New South Wales state police told a news conference it was reviewing footage from the protest to determine if offences were committed.

Protest organiser, Palestine Action Group Sydney defended its right to protest "apartheid" in Israel but said a small number of "vile antisemitic attendees" had no place in their movement.

0505 GMT — Israeli army death toll reaches 123 since start of fighting

The Israeli army announced Tuesday that 123 soldiers have died since fighting broke out with Hamas over the weekend.

The Times of Israel website reported that the Israeli army released the names of another 38 soldiers killed in the fighting over the past three days, bringing the overall toll to 123.

Meanwhile, the total number of Israelis killed so far stands at 900, while the number of wounded is 2,616.

0453 GMT — 18 Thais feared dead as Israel-Gaza war reaches its fourth day

Eighteen Thais are feared dead based on reports from employers, while the numbers of those injured and abducted stand at 9 and 11 in the fourth day of the latest Israel-Hamas war, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said.

She said more than 3,000 Thais have registered for repatriation. The first batch of 15 evacuees is scheduled to board a flight to arrive in Thailand on Thursday.

0446 GMT — Israel says retakes control of Gaza fence

Israel has retaken control of the Gaza border fence breached by Hamas fighters who carried out a weekend incursion, and is planting mines in the parts where the barrier was toppled, the chief military spokesperson said.

In remarks aired by Israel's Army Radio, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there had been no new infiltrations from Gaza since Monday.

In an apparent response to rumours that fighters used cross-border tunnels, he said the military had no such findings.

0146 GMT — An air strike in Gaza kills two Palestinian journalists: survivors

An Israeli air strike in Gaza City killed two Palestinian journalists, according to journalists on the scene who survived.

The victims' names and the news outlets they worked for weren't immediately known.

The air strike targeted an area housing several media offices, survivors said. Three Palestinian journalists reportedly were shot and killed while reporting in Gaza on Saturday.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, citing Palestinian press freedom groups, identified two of them as photographer Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi and reporter Mohammad Jarghoun.

0003 GMT — US, Israeli military leaders discuss Hamas attack: Pentagon

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown Jr spoke on Monday with the Chief of the Israeli General Staff Herzi Halevi, the Pentagon said, adding they discussed Hamas' attack and steps to strengthen US military posture in the region.

For our live updates from Monday (October 9), click here.