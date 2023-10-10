Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians and attaches great importance to achieving calm in the Palestine-Israel conflict, the country's foreign minister has said.

Speaking at the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) meeting in Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha on Tuesday, Hakan Fidan said: "We condemn attacks on civilians and emphasise the importance of restoring calm in the region,” emphasising the importance of avoiding geographical tensions that could lead to global insecurity and instability.

The recent conflict was unprecedented, but not entirely surprising, Fidan said.

He said the current tensions in the region are yet another indication that the only path to sustainable and equitable peace in the Middle East is a two-state solution.

"This is an era of geopolitical changes and tensions. The geoeconomic landscape is also adapting accordingly. In a globalised world, regional dynamics and integration have become even more critical. ECO is working towards this goal," he said.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, air, and sea. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in besieged Gaza has risen to 830, including 143 children and 105 women, the Health Ministry in Gaza said early Tuesday. It said the number of wounded has risen to around 4,250.

At least 1,000 Israelis have been killed and over 2,600 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

Fidan highlighted that the ECO has proven to be a successful platform for regional cooperation, economic growth, stability, and prosperity.

In the new era, he stressed the importance of joint efforts to promote economic integration, facilitate trade, and enhance connectivity, including reducing barriers, simplifying customs procedures, and encouraging investments.

Expressing his satisfaction at being in Shusha, Fidan said: "It is a great source of happiness and pride that this meeting is taking place in the historic city of Shusha."

"We applaud our Azerbaijani brothers for putting an end to the 30-year-long occupation and rectifying a historic injustice.

"Now is the time to focus all efforts in South Caucasus, which forms the strategic core of the ECO region, on achieving lasting peace, stability, and security," he said.

Strategic role of ECO Trade Agreement

Fidan underscored the strategic role of the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) in increasing intra-regional trade and called for collective efforts to ensure its full implementation.

He also underlined Türkiye's commitment to infrastructure development, including the Middle Corridor, the Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad railway, and the ECO fiber-optic project, in order to facilitate the movement of goods and people and unlock economic potential within their borders.

"We believe that there is significant potential for cooperation in renewable energy and energy efficiency under the ECO framework."

He will sign the ECO Clean Energy Center Statute, underscoring the commitment to collaboration in these areas, Fidan added.

Following Fidan's signature, Türkiye has become a party to the Charter of the ECO Clean Energy Centre, which will have its headquarters in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital.