Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett erupted at a presenter for Britain’s Sky News for asking him about the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

In response to a question by Kamali Melbourne on civilian deaths in Gaza from Israeli attacks, Bennett said on Thursday that Israeli forces do not target civilians but are "fighting Nazis."

Later, Melbourne asked: "What about those Palestinians in hospital(s) who are on life support and babies in incubators whose life support will have to be turned off because the Israelis have cut off the power?"

"Are you seriously keep on asking me about Palestinian civilians? What's wrong with you?" he said, stressing that they don't target civilians and are not responsible for them.

"Now the world can come and bring them anything they want. If you want to bring them electricity, I'm not going to feed electricity or water to my enemies," he added.

While Melbourne was trying to ask another question, Bennett said he had heard him enough, asking the presenter to listen to him "right now."

"This is my program. This is my show. I'm asking the questions," said Melbourne in response.

"Shame on you," repeated Bennett multiple times, interrupting Melbourne while he was trying to ask a question.

"We've already distinguished between Hamas and the Palestinians," said the presenter. "What is going to be done to make sure that those innocent people don't get killed as innocent Jewish people were killed on Saturday?"

“Well, we’re going to target Hamas, and we’re telling Hamas that if you use anyone as your human shield and you're going to shoot at us using human shields, that it's their responsibility," said Bennett, referring to the Palestinian group, and started asking the TV host questions.

"Mr. Bennett, I'm not here to answer your questions...We'll stop. We'll leave it there," said Melbourne, ending the interview.

Critics took to online platforms to condemn both the content of the statement and the alleged contradiction in Israel's actions.

Bennett faced backlash for his statement suggesting that outsiders could provide electricity to Gaza if they wanted.

"This is simultaneously an admission of a war crime and a lie since Israel has already bombed the only crossing into Gaza (at Rafah) precisely to stop aid coming in," a social media post states.

Civilian death toll rises

The Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron in the besieged Gaza, in response to Operation Al Aqsa Flood by Hamas.

That response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

The number of Palestinians killed from Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza has risen to 1,537, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced Thursday. The statement noted that the dead included 500 children and 276 women, with 6,612 people injured.

Meanwhile, the Israeli death toll from Operation Al Aqsa Flood has reached 1,300, and the number of wounded was reported to be 3,300, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported.