WORLD
3 MIN READ
US requests delay to Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza: media report
The United States has requested the delay until the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for Gazan residents.
US requests delay to Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza: media report
An Israeli soldier looks out from a tank as an artillery unit gathers near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel. / Photo: Reuters
October 14, 2023

The United States has asked Israel to delay its ground invasion in besieged Gaza, according to Israeli media reports.

“The United States has asked Israel to postpone its ground offensive until the establishment of a humanitarian corridor,” daily Jerusalem Post reported on Saturday, citing the public Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.

According to the report, “it was unclear what the Israeli response was to the request.”

The US has expressed strong support for Israel in fighting against the Hamas group following its attack a week ago, but has also expressed concern for the humanitarian plight of the over 2 million residents of Gaza.

On Friday the Israeli military ordered1.1 million residents in northern Gaza to evacuate “within 24 hours” to the southern half of the enclave.

The UN has warned it would be impossible for Palestinians in Gaza to obey the order without “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

RelatedIsrael's evacuation plan of Gaza 'utterly impossible': EU

Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

One week ago, Israeli forces launched a forceful military campaign against Gaza in response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron on Gaza.

That response has extended into cutting already restricted supplies of water, food, fuel, electricity, medicine and medical equipment to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

RelatedGaza's Al Shifa hospital shelters thousands amid Israeli evacuation order
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us