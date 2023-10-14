WORLD
Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by Israel's evacuation order of Gaza
The Red Cross chiefs said there was "devastating" human suffering on all sides, and in international humanitarian law, "there is no hierarchy in pain and suffering".
Thousands of Palestinians sought refuge after Israel warned them to evacuate the northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion of the blockaded territory. / Photo: AP
October 14, 2023

The Red Cross has said it was "appalled" by the human misery unleashed in the Israel-Hamas war, saying its volunteers would not abandon those who needed them most.

It called on both sides to abide by international humanitarian law, protect civilians and allow humanitarian organisations to alleviate the growing levels of suffering.

Thousands of Palestinians sought refuge on Saturday after Israel warned them to evacuate the northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion of the blockaded territory.

"We are deeply alarmed by the call for relocation in Gaza. Our volunteers refuse to leave and abandon those who need them most. They must be protected - so that they can protect others," a statement said on Saturday.

"The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is appalled to see the human misery that has unfolded over the last week in Israel and Gaza," with civilians paying the highest price.

"Nothing can justify the horrific loss of civilian lives in Israel last weekend... but such tragedy cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza," the Red Cross statement said.

The joint statement was issued by the heads of both branches of the Red Cross Movement: Jagan Chapagain of the IFRC and Robert Mardini of the ICRC.

'Devastating' human suffering

The Red Cross chiefs said there was "devastating" human suffering on all sides, and in international humanitarian law, "there is no hierarchy in pain and suffering".

"These rules exist to help preserve humanity in the darkest moments, and they desperately need to be followed today. They are and should remain our compass to ensure that we put humanity first," the statement said.

"The Movement is committed to continuing to provide protection and life-saving relief to the people suffering the horrors of the ongoing violence.

"The needs are staggering and will only continue to increase if the hostilities persist. We call on all parties to exercise restraint, to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law, and to protect civilians."

Israeli forces launched a sustained and forceful military assault against Gaza on Saturday, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

Alarm has grown over the fate of Palestinian civilians in blockaded and besieged Gaza if it becomes the scene of intense urban combat.

SOURCE:AFP
