'Your hands are stained with blood': Families of Israeli hostages slam Netanyahu
Protesters demand PM Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation who they say is most interested in his survival and has failed to get back Israelis detained by Hamas.
Supporters and family members of Israeli hostages protest outside of the Israeli military base of HaKirya in central Tel Aviv. / Photo: AFP
October 15, 2023

The families of Israelis detained by Hamas in besieged Gaza have protested in Tel Aviv where they voiced sharp criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded his resignation.

The Times of Israel news website reported on Saturday that protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Defence, where anger escalated as protesters shifted their focus to criticising the prime minister and chanted: "Go to prison, Bibi [Netanyahu]!" and "Leave."

The crowd raised banners that read: "Bibi [Netanyahu], your hands are stained with blood", "We have been abandoned", "Return the hostages immediately", and "There is no trust, resign."

Monica Levy, 62, who lost Mapal Adam, 25 — a family member — was quoted as saying, Netanyahu is most interested in his survival, and "is willing to sacrifice us all."

She demanded that Netanyahu and his government "go home," because she said they abandoned the people in the south and neglected the lives of the residents.

"They are obsessed with their petty politics," said Levy.

The website noted that a lone pro-Netanyahu demonstrator was screaming in support of the government in the crowd before police separated him from other demonstrators.

Palestinian sources said on Saturday that a large number of Israeli prisoners kept in besieged Gaza have been killed or wounded during ongoing Israeli air strikes on the enclave.

Hamas was able to capture an undeclared number of Israelis during its raid on settlements and military establishments surrounding Gaza on the first day of the Operation Al Aqsa Flood on October 7.

Israeli war on Gaza

Hamas announced on Monday it would not negotiate a prisoner exchange under fire, according to a televised speech by military spokesperson for the Al Qassam Brigades, the movement’s military arm.

Israeli bombardment on Gaza has killed over 2,200 Palestinians, including 724 children, More than 1,300 Israelis were killed in the Hamas raid on Israeli side of the fence last week.

Thousands of Palestinians have fled north of Gaza from the path of expected Israeli ground invasion, while Israel continues to pound the besieged enclave with more air and land strikes.

Most of the residents of northern Gaza, some 1.1 million people, have defied Israeli ultimatums of evacuating the region.

