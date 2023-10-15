WORLD
Senior commander of Hamas' Qassam elite unit killed: Israeli army
Israel's military claims its warplanes were able to kill Bilal al Qudra, said to be responsible for attacks on Israeli settlements during Hamas' Al Aqsa Flood operation.
During the night, Israeli army says that it "attacked over a hundred military targets in the neighborhoods of Zeytoun, Khan Younis and West Jablia", along with targets that harm the capabilities of Hamas such as headquarters and military compounds. / Photo: AFP
October 15, 2023

Israeli forces were able to eliminate the commander of an elite unit of Hamas’ Qassam Brigades responsible for the October 7 surprise attack, the Israeli army announced.

In a statement on Sunday , the Israeli army claimed that its “warplanes, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, killed last night in Gaza Bilal al Qudra, the commander of the Nakhaba force in the South Khan Younis battalion" of the Hamas.

According to the army, Qudra was responsible for the "raid on Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz.”

There was no comment from Hamas or Islamic Jihad regarding the Israeli army claims.

During the night, Israeli army added that it "attacked over a hundred military targets in the neighborhoods of Zeytun, Khan Younis and West Jablia", along with targets that harm the capabilities of Hamas such as headquarters and military compounds, dozens of launchers, anti-tank posts and observation posts.

Over a million Gazans are evacuated to the south

Last weekend, in a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces launched a sustained military push against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The recent conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering over 1 million Gazans in the northern strip to evacuate to the south.

SOURCE:AA
