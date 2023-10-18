Wednesday, October 18, 2023

1604 GMT — Russia said its air defence had shot down two Ukrainian missiles headed for Moscow-annexed Crimea, adding that the attack did not cause casualties or destruction.

"Russian air-defence forces intercepted two Ukrainian missiles in the air," Moscow's defence ministry said on social media, accusing Kiev of an "attempted terrorist attack".

1714 GMT — Multiple crises won't affect French, EU support to Ukraine: Macron to Zelenskyy

French President Emmanuel Macron assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Israel's war on Gaza would not distract France and Europe from its commitments to Ukraine.

"The multiplication of crises will in no way weaken French and European support for Ukraine, which will remain as long as necessary," Macron told Zelenskyy by phone, according to the presidency.

The two leaders also discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's military capabilities ahead of an anticipated Russian bombing campaign this winter.

1520 GMT — Six killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions killed at least six people, Ukrainian officials said.

Five were killed in a missile strike that hit a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the local governor said, and one in a strike on a town just outside the city of Dnipro, Ukraine's internal affairs minister Igor Klymenko said.

The Zaporizhzhia region has seen intense shelling throughout the 20-month war.

1303 GMT — Ukraine's long-range missiles will only prolong its 'agony': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was a "mistake" for Washington to give Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles, warning they would not affect the frontline and would prolong Ukraine's "agony".

Ukraine asked its Western allies for longer-range weapons to strike deep inside Russian-held territory, as its counteroffensive to recapture occupied land progressed slower than expected.

"War is war, and, of course ... they pose a threat, that goes without saying," said Putin, when asked about the weapons at a Beijing news conference.

"But most importantly, this will not change the situation on the line of contact dramatically at all," he added.

The decision to supply the missiles had been "another mistake on the part of the United States," he said. "It just prolongs the agony."

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that it had provided Ukraine with the missiles, which according to US media outlets have a maximum range of around 160 kilometres.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Kiev had used the missiles after the attacks, but did not give details about how or when they were deployed.

"They have performed very accurately. ATACMS have proven themselves," he said in an evening address Tuesday.

1032 GMT — Shoigu: Russia reinforces border as Ukraine set to get F-16 fighters

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia was reinforcing its western border in anticipation of US-made F-16 fighter aircraft being supplied to Ukraine in 2024, the Russian state news agency RIA reported.

1000 GMT — Ukraine's Avdiivka expects Russian assault to ramp up

Russian forces are likely to escalate their assault on the frontline town of Avdiivka and have been shelling nearby Ukrainian positions, a local official said.

Ukraine has in recent weeks reported intense Russian shelling of Avdiivka, which lies just north of the Moscow-controlled city of Donetsk that was seized by separatist forces in 2014.

"I can say for sure that this is the largest offensive that has ever taken place in Avdiivka since the war began in 2014," the head of the town's administration Vitaliy Barabash said on television.

He said that while attacks on the town itself had quietened down, there were still "round the clock" skirmishes and shelling of Ukrainian positions.

"Most likely, in the next few days we expect this escalation to continue," he warned.

0828 GMT — Ukraine: At least 2 killed, 4 injured in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

Two people have been killed in a missile strike that hit a residential building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, the local governor said, and a 31-year-old woman was killed in a strike on a town just outside the city of Dnipro, Ukraine's internal affairs minister Igor Klymenko said.

Zaporizhzhia governor Yuriy Malashko said Russia "launched six missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia city" between 1:33 AM and 1:48 AM (2233 and 2248 GMT Tuesday).

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site … At this time, it is known about two dead and four injured. Three more people are considered missing," Anatoliy Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, said in a statement on Telegram.

Zelenskyy also commented on the attack on Telegram, saying it targeted a residential five-story building and destroyed eight apartments.

"My condolences to everyone whose family and friends died … I thank everyone who does not remain indifferent and helps us overcome it," Zelenskyy added.

0421 GMT — Ukraine struggles to pierce Russian lines in south

When Ukraine announced it had re-captured the village of Robotyne, its message to the world was that it had found a way to pierce Russian lines on the southern front.

Six weeks on, no such breakthrough has materialised and soldiers from the 65th brigade that led the assault admit they do not fully control the village.

The recapture of the small village in the Zaporizhzhia region was announced in August as a strategic victory in the counter-offensive.

"We could have gone around it," Igor Korol, the heavily tattooed commander of the brigade's first battalion said, speaking to AFP in an area near the front line.

"We love big announcements, quick victories. The reality is different," said the commander who uses the call sign "Morpekh" (Marine).

0037 GMT — Russia: US supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine 'a grave mistake'

Washington's decision to supply Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles is "a grave mistake", Russian ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has said.

"The White House's decision to send long-range missiles to Ukrainians is a grave mistake. The consequences of this step, which was deliberately hidden from the public, will be of the most serious nature," he said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces used US-supplied ATACMS missiles for the first time, inflicting heavy damage on two airfields in Russian-occupied areas, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying on Tuesday that the weapons had "proven themselves".

2200 GMT — Biden considering $100B funding request that includes Israel, Ukraine aid: sources

US President Joe Biden may consider a supplemental request of about $100 billion that would include defence aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, multiple sources familiar with the request told Reuters news agency.

Biden has been widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill within days, as Washington responds to the Israel-Palestine war while looking to continue to support Ukraine as it grapples with a Russian invasion.

