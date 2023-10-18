WORLD
In pictures: Israeli massacre in Gaza ignites global protests
Israel bombs hospital in besieged Gaza, killing at least 500 Palestinians and sparking fury across the region and beyond.
Hundreds of people gather to protest against Israeli airstrike on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue on its eleventh day, in front of Consulate General of Israel in Istanbul / Photo: AA
October 18, 2023

Thousands have protested across several countries against Israel's deadly strike on Al Ahli Arab hospital in besieged Gaza that killed at least 500 people and sparked anger across Middle East and beyond.

Palestinian security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah who were throwing rocks and chanting against President Mahmoud Abbas.

Angry over Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza, protesters were demanding Abbas's resignation and end to Palestinian Authority's cooperation with Israel in occupied West Bank.

Protests also took place in Türkiye, Iraq, Jordan, Iran, Lebanon, Tunisia, Spain, US and other countries.

SOURCE:TRT World
