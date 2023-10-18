WORLD
2 MIN READ
US sanctions Hamas officials, seeks to disrupt group's revenue
US Treasury's actions come as US President Joe Biden visits Israel and meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel's attack on the Gaza hospital that left around 500 dead.
US sanctions Hamas officials, seeks to disrupt group's revenue
The sanctions, imposed under a terrorism-related executive order, targeted nine individuals and one entity based in Gaza and elsewhere.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 18, 2023

The Biden administration has issued sanctions aimed at disrupting Hamas' funding, targeting what it said was "a secret Hamas investment portfolio," a financial facilitator tied to Iran and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange, among others.

The sanctions, imposed under a terrorism-related executive order on Wednesday, targeted nine individuals and one entity based in Gaza, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

"The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"We will continue to take all steps necessary to deny Hamas terrorists the ability to raise and use funds to carry out atrocities and terrorize the people of Israel," Yellen added.

Treasury's actions come as US President Joe Biden visited Israel and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel's attack on the Gaza hospital that left at least 500 dead.

RelatedWhy the world cannot trust Israel regarding Gaza hospital bombing
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us