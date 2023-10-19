WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi who threw shoes at Bush offers 'gift' to anyone doing same with Biden
"Any journalist who throws a shoe at him [US President Joe Biden], I will give him a gift," Muntazer al-Zaidi writes on X, in response to a post seeking his whereabouts amid Biden's visit to Israel.
Iraqi who threw shoes at Bush offers 'gift' to anyone doing same with Biden
Zaidi, who gained  fame through the incident involving Bush, hurled his shoes at the then-US president to protest the invasion of his country.  / Others
October 19, 2023

Iraqi journalist Muntazer al-Zaidi who gained fame for hurling his shoes at then-US president George W. Bush in a news conference, has offered "a gift" for anyone who does the same with President Joe Biden.

"Any journalist who throws a shoe at him [Biden], I will give him a gift," al Zaidi wrote on X on Wednesday.

Al Zaidi was responding to a tweet asking where he is and that his famous action is needed again.

"Where's the man [al Zaidi] with the shoes? We need him more than ever," an X account asked, to which al Zaidi responded with his gift tweet.

In Arab culture, exposing the sole of a shoe to a person is a sign of disrespect. Tossing a shoe at someone is considered even more offensive.

Tempers soared across the Muslim world on Wednesday after Biden let Israel off the hook following the latter's strike on a Gaza hospital which killed nearly 500 Palestinians and wounded hundreds of others.

Biden, who delivered a full-fledged US backing for Israel in person during a solidarity visit to Tel Aviv, added to the fury visible on the streets of many countries since Israel began bombarding civilians in the tiny Palestinian enclave.

US invasion of Iraq

One of the main reasons for the US invasion of Iraq was the false claim that then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction [WMDs].

A few years after the invasion, Bush admitted there were no WMDs in the Arab country.

Researchers estimate that nearly a half-million people were killed or died from causes directly attributable to the war in Iraq from 2003 through 2011.

Bush was never charged with anything.

"I wish we had found the weapons of mass destruction," he told CNN in an interview in 2010.

Zaidi served six months in jail for hurling his shoes at Bush.

He left for Lebanon after his release and went back to Iraq to run for a parliament seat, but lost.

RelatedGlobal protests berate Biden for Israel support despite Gaza carnage
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us