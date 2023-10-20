WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel depriving 600,000 people in Gaza from clean water: rights body
Human Rights Watch says international law prohibits states from limiting access to or destroying water services and infrastructure as a “punitive measure”.
Israel depriving 600,000 people in Gaza from clean water: rights body
A Palestinian child collects water at the Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza amid a crippling Israeli siege. Photo: AFP / AFP
October 20, 2023

Israel has left around 600,000 people in Gaza without clean water after it cut off supplies on October 11, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said, highlighting a growing humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

“The blockade of the Gaza is putting Palestinian children and other civilians at grave risk,” HRW said on the X social media platform.

Under international human rights law, states must respect the right to water, which includes abstaining from limiting access to or destroying water services and infrastructure as a “punitive measure” during armed conflicts, it said.

HRW also warned that the lack of water, contamination of areas by sewage and presence of bodies that cannot be safely stored in morgues could trigger an infectious disease outbreak.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz said on October 10 that he had instructed authorities to cut the water supply to Gaza, a narrow coastal enclave that is home to more than two million people.

RelatedGaza faces 'serious epidemics' as besieged enclave runs out of water

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since October 7, began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to ease the “epic human suffering”.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

RelatedIn besieged Gaza, hospitals were safe havens: Then Israel rained carnage
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us