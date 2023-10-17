Gaza faces 'serious epidemics' as besieged enclave runs out of water
WORLD
4 MIN READ
Gaza faces 'serious epidemics' as besieged enclave runs out of waterIsrael has cut off water supply to more than two million people in the Palestinian territory following the unprecedented weekend attack by Hamas fighters.
#LOE11 : Israel and Gaza at war after Hamas launches surprise attack / Photo: AFP
October 17, 2023

Health authorities have warned of "serious epidemics" across Gaza as Israel's crippling blockade of the coastal enclave raised grave concern over the health of more than two million people.

"The percentage of contamination in the water used by the people in Gaza is very high," said Rami Al Abadla, director of the primary healthcare department at the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

"The use of contaminated water over a week resulted in some diarrhea cases among children in the shelter centres," he said.

Al Abadla noted that people in the shelter centers lack personal hygiene tools, with some cases of suffering from skin diseases reported.

Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of the UN agency for Palestinians, also warned that “Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life.”

Gaza normally gets its water supplies from a combination of sources, including a pipeline from Israel, desalination plants on the Mediterranean Sea and wells. Those supplies were slashed when Israel cut off water, along with the fuel and electricity that power water and sewage plants, in the wake of the unprecedented armed operation by Hamas.

Eleven days into the conflict with Hamas, an Israeli bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over 1 million people – almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

As hospitals across Gaza struggled to care for thousands of patients, the World Health Organization also said the lack of water is putting lives in danger.

“Water is needed to ensure sanitary conditions on inpatient wards, in operation rooms, and emergency departments. It is essential for the prevention of hospital associated infections and for the prevention of outbreaks in hospitals,” the WHO said in a statement.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out as civilians flee to its southern region following an Israeli warning to evacuate its northern areas.

The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Nearly 3,000 Palestinians, including children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

RelatedGaza’s health system on the brink under relentless Israeli airstrikes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us