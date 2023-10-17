Health authorities have warned of "serious epidemics" across Gaza as Israel's crippling blockade of the coastal enclave raised grave concern over the health of more than two million people.

"The percentage of contamination in the water used by the people in Gaza is very high," said Rami Al Abadla, director of the primary healthcare department at the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

"The use of contaminated water over a week resulted in some diarrhea cases among children in the shelter centres," he said.

Al Abadla noted that people in the shelter centers lack personal hygiene tools, with some cases of suffering from skin diseases reported.

Philippe Lazzarini, the chief of the UN agency for Palestinians, also warned that “Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life.”

Gaza normally gets its water supplies from a combination of sources, including a pipeline from Israel, desalination plants on the Mediterranean Sea and wells. Those supplies were slashed when Israel cut off water, along with the fuel and electricity that power water and sewage plants, in the wake of the unprecedented armed operation by Hamas.

Eleven days into the conflict with Hamas, an Israeli bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over 1 million people – almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

As hospitals across Gaza struggled to care for thousands of patients, the World Health Organization also said the lack of water is putting lives in danger.

“Water is needed to ensure sanitary conditions on inpatient wards, in operation rooms, and emergency departments. It is essential for the prevention of hospital associated infections and for the prevention of outbreaks in hospitals,” the WHO said in a statement.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out as civilians flee to its southern region following an Israeli warning to evacuate its northern areas.

The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Nearly 3,000 Palestinians, including children, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.