Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the current situation and latest developments in Gaza with Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which governs the besieged enclave.

Erdogan told Haniyeh on Saturday that Ankara is working to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and that the wounded there can be brought to Türkiye for treatment if necessary, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

The country is also endeavouring for a cease-fire as soon as possible between the sides in the current Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Erdogan added.

He stressed that a permanent solution could not be achieved without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, the statement noted.

Erdogan further emphasised that Türkiye would continue to fight internationally for lasting peace, it added.

Related Türkiye continues to seek peaceful solutions to regional conflicts: Erdogan

Constant bombardment and blockade

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children, have be en killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while the figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, a humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks began to enter the Gaza Strip from the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the first since the armed conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7.