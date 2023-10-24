Tuesday, October 24

1904 GMT — The Israeli army has expanded areas of its targets in Palestinian Gaza resulting in the killing of up to 50 people in the last hour, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said in a statement.

"The Israeli occupation expands its targeting of multiple areas in Gaza, killing about 50 martyrs during the last hour," Ashraf al Qidra, spokesperson for the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

1846 GMT — Gaza ceasefire 'only benefits Hamas': White House

A full ceasefire in Gaza would only help Hamas as Israel wages an air campaign against the group, but humanitarian "pauses" should be considered to let vital aid in, the White House said.

"A ceasefire right now really only benefits Hamas," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

He also urged Israel to avoid civilian casualties in its war on Hamas but some will be inevitably hurt in the "messy" conflict, he said.

"This is war. It is combat. It is bloody, ugly and it's going to be messy and innocent civilians are going to be hurt going forward," he also said.

In the meantime, he said that fuel shipments should be allowed to enter the besieged Gaza, amid staunch Israeli opposition to any potential deliveries.

"Fuel is an important commodity for life and sustainment in Gaza for the Palestinian people that are still there. And we know that fuel is a precious commodity that's running out, and you need it for generator generators and hospitals".

1841 GMT — Israel rejects UN agency's demand to allow fuel into Gaza

The Israeli army rejected demands from a UN agency to allow fuel into the blockaded Gaza amid relentless air strikes on the Palestinian territory.

"Fuel will not enter Gaza. Hamas needs it for its operational infrastructure," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in statements cited by Haaretz newspaper.

"Hamas can return the fuel it stole from UNRWA hospitals," he said.

1840 GMT — Biden, Saudi crown prince discuss Israel-Hamas war, White House says

US President Joe Biden and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman held a call to discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the White House said in a statement.

They agreed on pursuing broader diplomatic efforts "to maintain stability across the region and prevent the conflict from expanding," the White House said, adding the two leaders will remain in close coordination directly and through their teams over the coming period.

1839 GMT — France calls for 'humanitarian pause' in Israel-Palestine conflict

France stressed the importance of a political solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and called for a "humanitarian pause" that could lead to a “sustained peace.”

Speaking during the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that swift and unhindered humanitarian access is a must to protect civilians in Gaza.

"The number of these convoys must increase. More needs to be done because the needs are enormous, each civilian counts, each minute counts," Colonna said.

1802 GMT — Israeli foreign minister says he will cancel meeting with UN chief

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he will not meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after he made remarks to the UN Security Council.

"I will not meet with the UN Secretary-General. After the October 7th massacre, there is no place for a balanced approach. Hamas must be erased off the face of the planet!" Cohen wrote on X.

The UN said it had not been made aware of the cancellation of a meeting between Cohen and Guterres.

"We have yet been officially informed but we have seen the tweet," the UN chief’s office told Anadolu.

The UN refused to comment on "what has been said in the Council." it said in a statement.

1722 GMT — Palestinian leader tells Macron to stop Israel 'aggression' on Gaza

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas told France's Emmanuel Macron that the international community must halt Israel's "aggression" as it bombards Gaza.

"We urge you, President Macron, to stop this aggression," Abbas said after the two leaders held talks in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Macron told reporters that "nothing can justify" the suffering of civilians in Gaza, a narrow territory of some 2.4 million people.

1716 GMT — Biden says aid deliveries to Gaza 'not fast enough'

US President Joe Biden said that aid was not reaching war-torn Gaza fast enough, as Israel bombards the Palestinian territory after the October 7 Hamas operation.

"Not fast enough," Biden replied after a medal presentation ceremony at the White House when a reporter asked him about humanitarian assistance getting to the enclave.

1655 GMT — Russia rejects US bid for UN action on Israel, Gaza

Russia said it does not support the proposed US action at the United Nations Security Council on the conflict between Israel and Palestinian fighters Hamas in Gaza and has put forward an alternative draft resolution.

"The whole world is expecting from the Security Council a call for a swift and unconditional ceasefire," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council.

"This is precisely what is not in the American draft. Therefore, we don't see any point in it, and we cannot support it.

1655 GMT — France ready to find ways to fight Hamas: Presidency

France is ready to find ways to fight the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, the French presidency told Anadolu.

"It is a matter of inspiration from the experience of the international coalition against Daesh and to see which aspects are applicable to Hamas," it said in a statement.

"France is ready to conceive with its partners and Israel, relevant actions against Hamas," it said, adding that Israel and the partners would then have to express their needs.

1651 GMT —UN agency warns it will halt Gaza work unless fuel arrives

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned it would be forced to stop working across Gaza unless there were urgent fuel deliveries to the besieged territory.

"If we do not get fuel urgently, we will be forced to halt our operations in the Gaza Strip as of tomorrow night," UNRWA said on X, formerly Twitter.

Aid agencies have sounded the alarm about the lack of fuel, which is used to power vital services in Gaza such as hospitals which are relying on generators.

"Time is running out. We urgently need fuel," Juliette Touma, UNRWA communications director said.

Six hospitals across Gaza have already shut down due to the lack of fuel, the World Health Organisation said.

1646 GMT — Blinken says will work with China's Wang Yi to rein in Mideast tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council that he will work with China's top diplomat Wang Yi to prevent the conflict in the Middle East from spreading when they meet later this week.

"Members of this council, and permanent members in particular, have a special responsibility to prevent this conflict from spreading," Blinken said, warning Iran and its proxies in the region not to open up more fronts in the war.

"I look forward to continuing to work with my counterpart from the People's Republic of China to do precisely that when he visits Washington later this week."

1642 GMT — 'Civilians must be able to get out of harm's way' in Israel-Palestine conflict: US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised the need to protect civilians in the Israel-Palestine conflict and said they "must be able to get out of harm's way."

Blinken highlighted the importance of safeguarding Palestinian civilians at a UN Security Council meeting, citing concerns about Hamas "using them as human shields" and the deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza.

He noted that Israel must take all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians.

"It means food, water medicine and other central humanitarian assistance must be able to flow into Gaza and to the people who need them. I mean, civilians must be able to get out of harm's way. It means humanitarian pauses must be considered for these purposes. The United States has worked relentlessly to make real these principles," said Blinken.

1520 GMT — UN Security Council has 'deepened' Gaza crisis: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United Nations Security Council of deepening the Gaza crisis by bowing to the "Israeli regime".

"The international community is not rising to the challenge in the face of the Israeli regime's unlawful and unrestrained attacks against civilians," Erdogan said in a statement, adding that the UN Security Council "has deepened the crisis with its one-sided attitude".

1505 GMT — Muslim disunity enabled Israeli 'aggression': Iran's Raisi

Iran's president expressed regret at a "lack of unity" among Muslim countries in response to Israel's war on Gaza.

Ebrahim Raisi said greater coordination across the Muslim world could have stopped Israel's bombing of the Palestinian territory.

"A united and unified position in the Muslim world could have prevented the oppression and aggression of the Zionist regime and the excesses of its Western supporters in a more effective way," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

1436 GMT — Palestinians say three Gaza hospitals out of action, call for safe corridor to Egypt

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila said that three hospitals in Gaza were out of action because they had run out of fuel to run their electricity generators.

Al Kaila said in a press conference in Ramallah that there was an urgent need to establish a safe corridor to move injured and critically ill people to get treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

1428 GMT —UN chief deplores 'clear violations' in Gaza, urges truce

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pleaded for civilians to be protected in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, voicing concern about "clear violations of international humanitarian law" in Gaza.

"I am deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza. Let me be clear: No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," Guterres told a Security Council session, without explicitly naming Israel.

Guterres, who personally travelled to the crossing between Egypt and Gaza in a push to let in assistance, welcomed the crossing of three aid convoys so far through the Rafah crossing.

"But it is a drop of aid in an ocean of need. In addition, our UN fuel supplies in Gaza will run out in a matter of days. That would be another disaster," Guterres said.

He also said Hamas’ attacks in Israel cannot "justify collective punishment" of the Palestinian people.

1422 GMT — Hamas official calls for halt to war on Gaza, opening humanitarian aid crossings

Hamas official Osama Hamdan urged Arab, Islamic countries and the United Nations to try to halt Israel's assault on Gaza, in a press conference held in Beirut.

Hamdan also called on Arab countries to end any normalisation of diplomatic relations with Israel.

The official called for humanitarian aid crossings to be opened, allowing fuel, aid and rubble removal equipment into Gaza.

1345 GMT — 25 Palestinians killed as Israeli warplanes strike several houses in Gaza

At least 25 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, said the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave.

The attacks targeted several houses in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza and the northern city of Beit Lahia, the ministry said in a statement.

Witnesses said the airstrikes have caused widespread damage in the two areas.

1342 GMT — Turkish president, Russian counterpart discuss Israel-Palestine conflict over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discussed the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine and the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Erdogan, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, told Putin that the brutality directed toward Palestinian lands is deepening and civilian casualties are increasing every minute.

The Turkish president said that the “silence of the Western countries also escalated the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to an unavertable level,” the directorate said on X.

He underlined that Türkiye will continue to make every effort to ensure peace in the region.

1337 GMT — Hamas fires rockets into Israel in response to civilian 'massacres'

The Palestinian group Hamas has said it had fired rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and Beersheba in central and southern Israel in response to "massacres" against civilians in Gaza.

In separate statements, the group's armed wing Qassam Brigades said the rocket fire was "in response to the Israeli massacres against Palestinians" in Gaza.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, said rocket sirens sounded across cities in central and southern Israel, without providing further details.

1314 GMT — UN urges improved coordination on Gaza aid

The United Nations called for improved coordination among humanitarian groups to make sure the small amount of aid now moving into Gaza contained only the most needed items.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said that some of the food delivered into Gaza so far, such as rice and lentils, had been impractical given the dwindling availability of fresh water and fuel.

1308 GMT — WHO says no security guarantees for aid deliveries to hospitals in northern Gaza

While limited aid delivery began last weekend to blockaded Gaza, there are no security guarantees for getting aid to hospitals in the northern part of the blockaded territory, the World Health Organisation warned.

Underlining the "huge risk" for people delivering relief, Rick Brennan, WHO regional emergencies director for the Eastern Mediterranean region, told a press briefing in Geneva.

"We do not have security guarantees to deliver aid to Al Shifa Hospital – the region's largest hospital – or other hospitals in the north."

So delivering aid to that part of Gaza is currently not possible, Brennan said.

The organisation also said it remains unable to distribute fuel or life-saving health supplies to major hospitals in northern Gaza due to a lack of security guarantees.

1245 GMT — Healthcare system in Gaza hospitals 'totally collapsed': Health Ministry

The healthcare system at hospitals in Gaza has totally collapsed, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said.

"Hospitals in Gaza have totally collapsed due to the Israeli war," spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra told a news conference in Gaza.

He said 65 medics have been killed and 25 ambulances have been destroyed in Israeli strikes since Oct. 7.

"Twelve hospitals and 32 healthcare centres were forced out of service," al Qudra said.

"We are afraid that many more will stop operations in the coming hours due to lack of fuel."

1214 GMT—Israeli war on Gaza may take 'longer time': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the country's war on Gaza may take a longer period of time.

Today the world is united behind Israel," Netanyahu told a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jerusalem.

"Hamas barbarism threatens Europe and threatens the world. Hamas is the test case of the world against barbarism," he said.

The Israeli premier also warned Lebanese group Hezbollah against joining the war against Israel, saying it will regret it if the group decides to do so.

1158 GMT — Israel army offers Palestinians in Gaza rewards for hostage tip-offs

The Israeli army offered financial rewards for Palestinians who share information on the whereabouts of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"If you want a better future for you and your children, take action and provide us with solid and useful information as soon as possible regarding the hostages in your area," read leaflets dropped by the Israeli army on Gaza.

"The Israeli army assures you that it will put forth maximum effort to provide you and your home with security, as well as a financial reward," the leaflets said.

"We guarantee you complete confidentiality," they said, providing a mobile number where information can be sent.

1131 GMT — Israeli army calls for ‘staying alert’ despite decrease in Gaza rocket fire

The Israeli army urged Israelis to "stay alert" despite a decrease in rocket fire from Gaza. "We observe a decrease in the launches from Gaza," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari told reporters.

"We call upon the public - stay alert. This is an attempt by the enemy to make us calm. Hamas still has launching capabilities from Gaza,” he said.

1102 GMT — Russia urges Hamas to ‘urgently, immediately release’ all hostages

Russia called on the Palestinian group Hamas to release all its hostages "urgently and immediately."

"All hostages must be urgently, immediately released, this is our firm position. We, of course, call on Hamas to ensure that all hostages are released," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov further said that Russia is in contact with "all parties related to the conflict" concerning the release of Russian citizens.

"Indeed, we have not yet succeeded, but we will continue these efforts," Peskov said, adding that they have not yet had accurate information about how and when the Russian citizens can be released.

1110 GMT —Death toll in Gaza surpasses 5,700 as Israel intensifies attacks

At least 5,791 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, including 2,360 children, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said in a statement.

It said 704 Palestinians had been killed in the previous 24 hours alone.

The ministry also said: "The occupation (Israeli forces) committed 47 massacres against Palestinian families in the past (24) hours, leaving 704 martyrs dead.

1102 GMT — Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza, raids occupied West Bank

Israel has escalated its bombardment on Gaza, the military said, ahead of an expected ground invasion that the US fears could spark a wider conflict in the region, including attacks on American troops.

The stepped-up attacks, and the rapidly rising death toll in Gaza, came as Hamas released two elderly Israeli women who were among the hundreds of hostages it captured during its October 7 attack on towns in southern Israel.

Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water and medicine since Israel completely sealed off the territory following the attack. A third small aid convoy entered Gaza on Monday carrying only a tiny fraction of the cargo aid groups say is necessary.

1025 GMT — Macron urges territory for Palestine, anti-Hamas coalition

Israel must accept Palestinians' legitimate rights to have territory, a state in peace, and security as a primary condition of integrating Israel's security, the French president has said.

Macron has also called for the international coalition fighting Daesh to be expanded to also fight Hamas.

The French leader stressed there must be a "decisive relaunch" of the Palestinian peace process following the crisis set off by the deadly Hamas attacks and Israel's response.

0945 GMT — Freed Israeli hostage: treated well after initial violence

Israeli woman released from Hamas captivity says a doctor was following her health condition, and was keen to secure her medicine.

Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, released from captivity says Hamas members treated them well and took care of their needs.

"They told us they believe in the Quran and wouldn't harm us," the elderly Israeli woman told in a press conference.

0943 GMT — Gaza needs unimpeded flow of aid: UN agencies

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have called for an unimpeded flow of aid into Gaza, trapped in a humanitarian crisis after two weeks of Israeli air strikes.

"We call for an unimpeded and continuous flow of humanitarian assistance and medical assistance to continue coming into Gaza," said Tamara Alrifai, spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

"The trucks that have come in so far are just a trickle in the face of the immense needs of people on the street."

UNRWA said fuel, which has not been sent to Gaza along with the humanitarian aid, was crucial.

0930 GMT — Moscow calls for ceasefire and Palestinian state

Russia has restated its call for the earliest possible ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and a peace settlement based on the creation of a Palestinian state.

0801 GMT — Israel doesn't want war but Hezbollah plays with fire

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has said Israel is not seeking a war on its northern borders with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Addressing a press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron who is in Israel on a solidarity visit, Herzog said: “Hezbollah is playing with fire. I want to make clear that we are not looking for a confrontation on our northern border.”

“But if Hezbollah drags us into a war, it should be clear that Lebanon will pay the price,” Herzog warned.

0826 GMT — Israeli army raids several areas across West Bank to arrest Palestinians

The Israeli army has carried out several raids across the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinians, triggering clashes.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli army detained four Palestinians from the villages of Ein Yabrud and Kafr Malik, near Ramallah city, after searching their homes.

It added that another seven Palestinians were detained from the villages of Aboud and Atara, northern Ramallah.

Meanwhile, the Israeli forces also raided the village of Jaba', near Jenin city, northern occupied West Bank, and stormed into several homes in the village.

Nearly, 1,000 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army in the occupied territory since October 7 and nearly 100 Palestinians have also been killed by Israeli forces across the West Bank since then.

0743 GMT —120 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes overnight: local media

At least 120 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza overnight as the fighting entered its 18th day, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported, quoting a medical source.

WAFA added that in a single air strike on a residential building for the Alaydi family in Rafah City, southern Gaza, 48 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured.

WAFA also said that an Israeli air strike targeted a house for the Mkhaimar family in Rafah, causing deaths and injuries among the residents, and in Alfaluja area, northern Gaza, an Israeli air strike on a residential building also caused deaths and injuries.

In Khan Younis, several Israeli air strikes left at least 23 Palestinians killed.

0715 GMT — Israel shouldn't get unrestricted OK to kill: Qatar's emir

Qatar's ruling emir has urged the international community not to grant Israel "unrestricted authorisation to kill" Palestinians in its fight against Hamas, in what he called a dangerous escalation that threatens global security.

"We say enough. Israel shouldn't be granted an unconditional green light and unrestricted authorisation to kill," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said in an annual speech to open the Gulf Arab state's advisory Shura council, his first public comments since Qatar began its most recent efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas.

Wealthy gas-producer Qatar has had an open dialogue with both Israel and Hamas which has brought about the release of four hostages held by Hamas.

0614 GMT — British nationals killed in Israel-Hamas conflict: UK minister

At least 10 British nationals have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and a further six remain missing, junior British finance minister Victoria Atkins has told Times Radio.

0503 GMT —French President Macron arrives in Israel on solidarity visit

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Tel Aviv to express his country's "full solidarity" with Israel after the October 7 attacks by Palestinian group Hamas, according to an AFP journalist.

Macron was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express France's "full solidarity" with Israel after that attack, the French presidency said.

He was also expected to call for the "preservation of the civilian population" in Gaza, amid Israel's relentless bombardment, and as it prepares for a ground invasion of the overcrowded Palestinian enclave.

0357 GMT —Six UN refugee agency workers killed in Gaza in 24 hours

Six workers with the UN's Palestinian refugee agency were killed in just 24 hours in Gaza, the global body has said, bringing to 35 the total of its staff killed since October 7.

Humanitarian and aid workers have not been spared in more than two weeks of relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza after Hamas fighters carried out the worst attack in Israel's 75-year history.

"Since the start of hostilities, at least 16 health workers have been killed while on duty, along with 35 UNRWA staff," the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said in an update sent Tuesday on the situation up to Monday evening.

"Six of (them) were killed in the past 24 hours."

0322 GMT —Hamas calls power outage 'crime against humanity'

The Palestinian group Hamas has said that a power outage at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza due to a fuel shortage is a “crime against humanity” and called on Arab and Muslim countries and the UN to take the necessary steps to address the crisis.

In a statement published in the Jerusalem Post newspaper, Hamas said it considered the power outages as a result of Israel’s ongoing aggression against Gaza since October 7 "a disgrace for the countries that turn a blind eye or joined the occupation in its aggression and genocide committed against our people and unarmed civilians."

The group warned against "the consequences of neglecting the fuel crisis, as it brings a death sentence to all the wounded and patients at hospitals."

0258 GMT —Electric generators in Gaza hospitals will stop working due to lack of fuel

The Health Ministry in Gaza has warned that electric generators in hospitals will cease functioning within the next 48 hours due to a fuel shortage.

“We have less than 48 hours before all electric generators in hospitals run out of fuel,” ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a brief statement on Telegram.

He added that the mechanism followed to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza is "slow and cannot change the reality," stressing that "the healthcare system has reached the worst stage in its history."

Earlier on Monday, the ministry said that 32 health centres are out of service due to targeting by Israeli warplanes and a fuel shortage.

0146 GMT —Blinken meets US leaders of Jewish, Arab, Palestinian-American groups

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has separately met US leaders from the Jewish as well as Arab and Palestinian-American communities as Israel continues its bombardment on Gaza.

Blinken's community outreach comes amid fears and warnings of a rise in Islamophobia, antisemitism and anti-Palestinian threats and hate speech in the United States.

President Joe Biden called on Americans to denounce such sentiments in an Oval Office address Thursday night.

0143 GMT — US weapons, staff rush to Israel as ground invasion of Gaza looms

The Pentagon has sent military advisers, including a Marine Corps general versed in urban warfare, to Israel to aid in its war planning and is speeding multiple sophisticated air defence systems to the Middle East days ahead of an anticipated ground invasion of Palestine's Gaza.

One of the officers leading the assistance is Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, who previously helped lead special operations forces against Daesh and served in Fallujah, Iraq, during some of the most heated urban combat there, according to a US official who was not authorised to discuss Glynn’s role and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Glynn will also be advising on how to mitigate civilian casualties in urban warfare, the official said.

0138 GMT — Tunisia's foreign minister calls for coordination between Arab states to counter war on Gaza

Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said that unity and coordination between Arab countries is crucial in countering Israel’s war on Gaza.

Ammar’s statement came during a press conference at his ministry’s headquarters in the capital Tunis.

"The national security of Egypt and Jordan is important for us, and Tunisia’s position in the internati onal arena is in their favor,” he said, highlighting that his country's position is "in the interest of all Arab countries.”

0130 GMT —China FM tells Israeli counterpart 'all countries' have right to self-defence

China's foreign minister has told his Israeli counterpart that "all countries" have a right to self-defence, Beijing said, in the first call between top diplomats from the two countries since the Israel-Hamas conflict flared this month.

"All countries have the right to self-defence," Wang Yi told Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, according to a foreign ministry readout.

But he also stressed that "they should abide by international humanitarian law and protect the safety of civilians".

Wang promised China would "do its utmost" to support efforts that are "conducive to peace".

0109 GMT — US says it’s not interested in expanding Israeli-Palestinian fighting: Iran’s foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the US sent his country two messages saying it is not interested in expanding the scope of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Addressing reporters after a second meeting of the "3 3" Regional Platform with Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia in the capital Tehran, Amirabdollahian said the US and Western countries had sent numerous messages to the Lebanese group Hezbollah to prevent the opening of a new front against Israel.

"The US has also sent two messages to Iran. In the first one, they said 'we do not want to expand the war.' In the second one, they asked Iran to show restraint. The US claims not to want to expand or escalate the war, but on the other hand, they proved their support for the attacks on Palestinian civilians, children and women in Gaza with the weapons they sent two weeks ago,” he said.

0004 GMT — 53 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Gaza

At least 53 Palestinians were killed and scores of others injured early Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes on residential areas of Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza.

The death toll was initially put at 51 but was later revised higher.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes launched attacks on residences and a fuel station in Khan Younis.

