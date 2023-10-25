WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 2.4M voted in Venezuela opposition primary, organisers say
While Maria Corina Machado may have overwhelmingly won the primary contest, she is banned from holding public office for 15 years, which theoretically prevents her from standing in the presidential election.
Over 2.4M voted in Venezuela opposition primary, organisers say
Maria Corina Machado gives a press conference after victory in the opposition presidential primary / Photo: AFP
October 25, 2023

More than 2.4 million people took part in a primary that nominated Maria Corina Machado as Venezuela's 2024 opposition presidential candidate, the vote's organising commission said on Wednesday, with President Nicolas Maduro's allies contesting the figure.

The National Primary Commission (CNP) reported 2.3 million votes were cast in the country and 132,780 abroad for the poll held on Sunday.

Machado, who is currently ineligible to run for office, won 92.35 percent of the vote, the commission said in its third and final release of results, putting her well ahead of her main opponent, Carlos Prosperi, who alleged irregularities in the process.

"We Venezuelans demonstrated a deep love for democracy and an enormous commitment to the future of our country," Machado said at a press conference before the publication of the final results.

RelatedVenezuela: From prosperity to chaos

"The figures that are projected today, I have to confess that they far exceed our best estimates, they double our best estimates."

The opposition camp's internal elections were self-managed and did not involve the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Maduro's allies railed against the CNP's turnout figure, castigating the commission's president, Jesus Casal.

"It is impossible, the barbarity that Casal is saying 2 million 500 thousand. Where did you get that from? Barbarian, thief, faker," said vice-president Delcy Rodriguez, who estimated voter participation was less than 600,000.

On Monday, Maduro had said turnout was between 550,000 and 700,000.

RelatedIs Venezuela's political crisis centered around its oil reserves?

A liberal politician who has pledged to end socialism and undertake economic reforms, Machado is accused by the authorities of corruption and of supporting the international community's sanctions against Venezuela.

The former member of parliament nevertheless says she intends to face Maduro at the ballot box next year when he is expected to seek a third term.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us