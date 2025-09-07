US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that individual European leaders would visit the United States on Monday or Tuesday to discuss how to resolve the Russian-Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters after returning from the US Open in New York City, Trump also said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

"Certain European leaders are coming over to our country on Monday or Tuesday individually," Trump said.

It was not clear to whom Trump was referring, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for further details.