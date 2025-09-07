WORLD
1 min read
European leaders will visit US this week to discuss Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
Trump says he will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.
European leaders will visit US this week to discuss Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at La Guardia Airport in New York. / Reuters
September 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that individual European leaders would visit the United States on Monday or Tuesday to discuss how to resolve the Russian-Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters after returning from the US Open in New York City, Trump also said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin soon.

"Certain European leaders are coming over to our country on Monday or Tuesday individually," Trump said.

It was not clear to whom Trump was referring, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for further details.

Recommended

Trump added that he was "not happy" about the status of the Russia-Ukraine war, after reporters asked about a massive Russian air assault overnight on Sunday that Ukrainian officials said had set the main government building in Kiev on fire.

But he again expressed confidence that the war would soon be settled.

"The Russia-Ukraine situation, we're going to get it done," Trump said.

RelatedTRT World - Trump ready for 'phase two' of Russia sanctions after Moscow's largest air attack on Ukraine
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch government vows rapid ban on goods from illegal Israeli settlements
Row erupts as EU parliament refuses tribute to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk
Spain's sports minister calls for ban on Israeli teams, citing 'double standards'
Current Gaza aid distribution run by mercenaries, 'anti-Muslim gangsters': UNRWA
Qatar launches legal action against Israeli attack on Doha
UK ambassador to US Mandelson fired over Epstein ties: report
Syria says it arrested ‘Hezbollah cell’ in Damascus countryside
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hundreds of children bear brunt of Afghan earthquake as parents die
Nineteen terrorists killed in northwestern region: Pakistan military
Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
Türkiye denies claims Israel targeted its forces in Syria
India to Russia: Stop recruiting our citizens for Ukraine war
Abductions of aid workers double in 2025 as violence escalates in South Sudan
Investigation underway into deadly gas tanker explosion in Mexico City
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us