WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN chief sets panel to recommend how to govern AI use
Guterres warns AI's potential risks include serious concerns about misinformation, bias, discrimination, surveillance, privacy, fraud, and violations of human rights.
UN chief sets panel to recommend how to govern AI use
Artificial Intelligence Technology / Photo: Getty Images
October 27, 2023

The UN secretary-general has set up a panel of experts to make recommendations in the field of artificial intelligence, a technology with "transformative potential" yet also great risks to democracy and human rights.

"The last year has seen an extraordinary advance in the capabilities and use of artificial intelligence (AI), through chatbots, voice cloning, image generators, video apps and more," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

He called on the panel to race "against the clock" and make recommendations on how to govern the use of AI by the end of 2023, identifying the risks it poses and the opportunities it presents.

"In our challenging times, AI could power extraordinary progress for humanity," Guterres said, referring to advances in areas like public health, education and even the fight against climate change.

"But all this depends on AI technologies being harnessed responsibly."

RelatedSoutheast Asia to set 'guardrails' on AI with new governance code

Potential harms of AI

He said the groundbreaking technology is "concentrated in a handful of companies and countries."

"The potential harms of AI extend to serious concerns over misinformation and disinformation; the entrenching of bias and discrimination; surveil lance and invasion of privacy; fraud, and other violations of human rights," he warned.

Guterres said he didn't want to enter into doomsday scenarios, but noted that "AI could undermine trust in institutions, weaken social cohesion, and threaten democracy itself."

Guterres picked some 40 experts in technology, law and personal data protection — coming from academia, government and the private sector — to sit on the panel.

They include Amandeep Singh Gill, Guterres's special envoy for technology; James Manyika, vice president in charge of AI at Google and Alphabet; Mira Murati, technical director of ChatGPT developer OpenAI; and Omar al Olama, minister of AI in the United Arab Emirates.

RelatedTürkiye's AI diplomacy: Protecting citizen data a primary goal
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us