Türkiye has recalled its ambassador in Tel Aviv to Ankara for consultations as Israel's relentless attacks on Palestine's Gaza continue into their 29th day, with at least 9,488 Palestinians killed so far.

Ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was recalled "in view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza," the Turkish foreign ministry announced in a press release on Saturday.

Given the "continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal of calls for a ceasefire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our Ambassador in Tel Aviv," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed that the country has “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and will do everything to bring Israel’s violation of human rights and war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The embattled premier “is no longer someone we can talk to, we have crossed him out,” Erdogan told reporters aboard the presidential plane returning from Kazakhstan, where he attended the Organization of Turkic States summit.

He said that Netanyahu has lost the support of Israeli citizens and he wants to garner support for massacres through religious rhetoric.

Erdogan also said Ankara “is ready to act as a guarantor country for Gaza”, reiterating Türkiye’s support for Palestinians in Gaza people amid Israel’s ongoing aggression.

Related President Erdogan offers Türkiye's guarantorship for post-clash Gaza

Palestine hails Türkiye's decision

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision by Türkiye in a statement, calling it "an expression of Türkiye's position against the war on the Gaza Strip, its calls to stop war immediately, and its protest against the crimes committed against our people".

The statement received by Turkish news agency Anadolu said the move was an extension of Türkiye's positions that support and protect the rights of the Palestinian people on all platforms.

It lauded Türkiye for its political and diplomatic efforts in pushing for an end to the war in Gaza and securing the basic humanitarian needs of the blockaded enclave.​​​​​​

The ministry also called on countries to take similar courageous positions and review their diplomatic relations with Israel.